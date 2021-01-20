HUNTINGTON — Among the three first executive orders of his presidency, newly inaugurated President Joe Biden issued an order requiring face coverings.
The order requires the use of masks and social distancing in all federal buildings, on federal lands and by federal employees and contractors.
The new president is challenging all Americans to wear a mask for the first 100 days of his administration. That’s a critical period, since communities will still be vulnerable to the virus even as the pace of vaccination increases in pursuit of Biden’s goal of 100 million shots in 100 days.
Vaccination supplies are a growing issue as states struggle with supplies more limited than initially promised.
On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, pleaded with the incoming Democratic administration for more vaccine doses.
“We are not lacking the infrastructure,” DeWine said in the Jan. 18 letter. “We are lacking the vaccine.”
More than 450,000 Ohioans — or about 4% of the state’s population — have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines since mid-December.
DeWine said the state is prepared to move to mass vaccine and mobile distribution sites and has already identified more than 100 places where that could happen.
“We would welcome the federal government coming in and setting up mass sites, but only if it means that more vaccine is coming into Ohio,” the governor said.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is also pushing for more vaccine allocations for the Mountain State. During his press briefing Tuesday, Justice said he didn’t know where the distribution breakdown was, but he hoped Biden and his administration would “step up to plate and help us.”
James Hoyer, head of the state interagency task force on vaccination, said Tuesday the state has the capacity to administer more than 100,000 vaccinations a week, but to date has received fewer than 100,000 doses a month.
West Virginia received some doses of the vaccine Tuesday, according to the state’s dashboard. It showed almost 100% of the first dose vaccines had been allocated but that dropped to 85% Wednesday, indicating more vaccine was acquired.
There were 857 new cases reported statewide Tuesday in West Virginia, and 21 new deaths reported, including a 59-year-old man from Cabell County.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 7,490 new cases per day on Jan. 5 to 6,160 new cases per day on Jan. 19, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.
The Lawrence County, Ohio, Health Department reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, affecting individuals between 3 and 83 years of age. Ten of those cases were reported in school-age children.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has stayed below 12% for the fifth day in a row.
“While there is still so much pain and darkness in our commonwealth due to this pandemic, we are beginning to see the light ahead of us,” Beshear said during a press briefing. “This plateauing positivity rate is great news for Kentucky, especially as we continue to bring more of these live-saving vaccines to our people each week.”
There were 3,433 new cases reported and 49 new deaths reported statewide. The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 42 new cases.