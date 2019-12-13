HUNTINGTON — Seven contractors have made bids to build the proposed new Cabell County library branch in Barboursville, with the lowest ones about $1 million more than the estimated cost of the project.
Library officials have expected the new facility to cost about $5.2 million.
Judy Rule, director of the Cabell County Public Library, held a meeting Thursday in Huntington to unseal bids for the proposed building, which would be nearly double the size of the current library and be located at the corner of Hockenberry Lane and Central Avenue in Barboursville.
The Village of Barboursville’s current library, located at 728 Main St., is the most visited branch in the county, but it doesn’t accommodate everyone who wants to use it. The current building also has issues with water leakage, including one time when a pipe in the floor became clogged and the floor began taking on water, Rule said.
Rule said the Cabell County Library board of directors will meet at 4 p.m. Dec. 17, when it is expected to vote on the next steps.
“I think we will probably have an answer by then and we will see where we are,” she said.
Rule joked that the contractors didn’t listen to her when she told them how much money the library had to spend on the project. She could not say if the project would have to be rebid because any decisions will have to be made by the board.
“Their role would be the one to decide whether we rebid it or what we will decide, and it will depend on the recommendations of the architect,” she said.
Contractors that made bids for the project are: Neighborgall Construction Co., of Huntington, $6.27 million; Maynard C. Smith Construction, of Charleston, $6.57 million; E.P. Leach & Sons Inc., of Huntington, $6.19 million; Landcore Builders LLC, of Milton, $7.4 million; Agsten Construction Co., of Hurricane, $6.22 million; Wolf Creek Contracting Co. LLC, of Waterford, Ohio, $7.7 million; and BBL Carlton LLC, of Charleston, $6.9 million.
Rule said previously she would need to borrow about $2 million for the estimated $5.2 million cost of construction. However, the library is not allowed to borrow money so she has asked both the Village of Barboursville and the Cabell County Commission to underwrite bonds necessary to acquire money from Huntington Bank.
She said the Village of Barboursville hasn’t given a response and Cabell County commissioners said they would discuss the matter with their attorneys.
The library has about $2 million to spend on the project and intends to raise an additional $2 million. If completed, the new library branch will be a two-story, 14,000-square-foot facility with meeting rooms, a kitchen, an outdoor reading room and a media lab, among other features.