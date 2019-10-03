IRONTON — Bids for a new ambulance station in the Rock Hill area once again have come in over estimates, and Lawrence County officials are considering how to deal with that.
It is the second time bids came in over estimates. Earlier this year, county officials agreed to rebid the project. Those bids were opened last month. This time the engineer’s estimate of the project cost was $625,000, according to Chris Kline, chief deputy auditor.
Three companies submitted bids for the ambulance substation Sept. 16. They were Distel Construction of Portsmouth at $876,405, Emmett Construction of Portsmouth for $735,350 and CTB Inc. of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, for $663,575.
Lawrence County commissioners can’t consider the top two bids because they are more than 10% above the estimate. The board can accept the bid from CTB or rebid the project once again. The board can review and change specifications in the project before it is rebid.
The bids are good for 60 days, Kline said Tuesday.
“We’re not comfortable with the bids,” said Commissioner DeAnna Holliday. “The options are to rebid or change the specifications. We’re in a revaluation process right now.”
The board is in the process of building new ambulance substations near the Rock Hill Schools and at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Rome Township. The new ambulance stations won’t be ready to open until sometime in 2020.
The county is looking to buy a site along County Road 107 in Rome Township to build the ambulance substation and a senior center.
County residents approved an emergency services levy to build the new stations more than a year ago.