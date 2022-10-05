The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Bids for the new Davis Creek Elementary School near Barboursville will open in November, the Cabell County Board of Education discussed during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

The school is set to be built at 1400 Riverview Drive, a few miles from the current Davis Creek Road location. The documents will go out for bid Thursday, a pre-bid meeting will take place in approximately two weeks and the bid will open the first week of November.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

