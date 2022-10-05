A proposed design for the new Davis Creek Elementary, presented to the Cabell County Board of Education on Tuesday by Edward Tucker Architects Inc., shows two classrooms per grade, prekindergarten through fifth grade.
A planned new school building for Davis Creek Elementary, shown in this rendering by Edward Tucker Architects Inc., is scheduled to open by fall 2024.
Rendering by Edward Tucker Architects Inc.
Plans for a new Davis Creek Elementary School, to be built at 1400 Riverview Drive near Barboursville, are shown Tuesday at a Cabell County Board of Education meeting.
Rendering by Edward Tucker Architects Inc.
HUNTINGTON — Bids for the new Davis Creek Elementary School near Barboursville will open in November, the Cabell County Board of Education discussed during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The school is set to be built at 1400 Riverview Drive, a few miles from the current Davis Creek Road location. The documents will go out for bid Thursday, a pre-bid meeting will take place in approximately two weeks and the bid will open the first week of November.
The funding from this project comes from a $111 million budget for projects that is made up of the 2020 bond, which was $87.5 million, along with funds from the Cabell County Board of Education and the School Building Authority.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said while there are four major projects planned for the funds between two elementary and two high schools, this is the first to begin construction, and he is excited to see the progress.
“It is so exciting. We’ve already started on four of our bond projects … but this is the first new school construction that we’re able to start and we’re just really excited to be able to move forward and to continue to keep our promise to Cabell County that we’re going to do these projects and we’re going to provide something the entire community can be proud of,” Saxe said.
The proposed graphics, presented to the Cabell County Board of Education by Phoebe Randolph of Edward Tucker Architects Inc., show two classrooms per grade, prekindergarten through fifth grade. The prekindergarten and kindergarten classes would be 900 cubic feet, and the upper-level classrooms will be 725 cubic feet. The plans include an arts and music class, a gym and an extra media lab that can be used for additional classes.
The gym will also be used as the cafeteria space with storage available to move tables as needed.
The plans also show bathrooms in prekindergarten, kindergarten and special education classrooms.
While the playground is not part of the project up for bid, Saxe told board members the Davis Creek community is currently raising funds to get the playground equipment they want, and are making significant progress.
Along with the playground, the diagrams show an outdoor classroom space, staff and extra parking and a separate parent pick up loop from the bus loading and unloading area.
Saxe said the goal for completion of the new Davis Creek Elementary is fall 2024.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
