The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

road work BLOX.tif
Metro Creative

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Bids were opened Monday for a $800,000 project to repair two blocks of Tiffany Lane and Fitzpatrick Subdivision north of U.S. 52, according to Mayor Jeff Gaskin.

“We’ve been working on this for three or four years,” Gaskin said of the road repair and drainage project.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you