SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Bids were opened Monday for a $800,000 project to repair two blocks of Tiffany Lane and Fitzpatrick Subdivision north of U.S. 52, according to Mayor Jeff Gaskin.
“We’ve been working on this for three or four years,” Gaskin said of the road repair and drainage project.
Allard Construction, a Scioto County business that built the South Point roundabout, submitted a bid of $801,000 for the project, Gaskin said.
IBI Group of Columbus, which is under contract with the village of South Point to engineer the project, will review the bid and recommend whether to approve the project to South Point Village Council.
South Point has received a $400,000 state emergency grant for the project, Gaskin said. The village also has been awarded a $300,000 no-interest state loan, and the village will put $100,000 toward the project, Gaskin said,
The project has a 180-day completion date, he said. If the project moves forward this spring, it could be finished by this fall, Gaskin said.
“We would hope to be done by September,” he said.
The village will keep at least one lane of the road open while the project is under way, Gaskin said.
“We need to correct a drainage problem,” he said.
A spring is undercutting the road, he said. The new road will be built to Ohio Department of Transportation standards.
More than a dozen homes are located in the project area, he said.
