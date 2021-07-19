SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence Economic Development Corporation is reviewing bids on a proposed 60,000-square-foot spec building at The Point industrial park.
Estimates for the 13th spec building at the industrial park were around $2.5 million, but bids opened last week came in around $3 million, according to Bill Dingus, executive director of the development corporation, which is developing the industrial park.
Development corporation officials are negotiating with the low bidder on the project, J&H Erecting of Portsmouth, Ohio, to seek ways to initially lower costs so the project can proceed, Dingus said Monday.
“We’re looking at getting costs down. The bids came in much higher than the estimates,” he said.
If the development corporation proceeds, groundbreaking for the project would be held at noon Aug. 5, according to Jeremy Clay, director at the industrial park.
The lead time for getting materials for the project is about 31 weeks, Clay said. The spec building could be ready for a distribution or manufacturing facility at the site around May 2022, he said.
If the project moves forward, it would be the 13th spec building the development corporation has built. One spec building, a 30,000-square foot project, currently is being marketed at The Point.
“We have had some people looking at it,” Clay said.
The 60,000-square-foot spec building is being designed so it can be expanded to up to 200,000 square feet, Clay said.
“The spec building process has been an excellent program,” Dingus said. “Much of The Point has been done that way. It has worked well. Currently, 30,000- and 60,000-square-foot buildings seem to work best.”
The development corporation also is looking at repaving 1.4 miles of Commerce Drive, the road through the industrial park from U.S. 52 to County Road 1, Clay said.