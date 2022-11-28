ASHLAND — The 42nd annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Christmas Tree Sale is underway at two lots — HIMG on U.S. 60 near Huntington or the Ashland Tennis Center at 13th Street and Oakview Road in Ashland. The lots will be staffed from noon to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends until they are sold out.
Both lots accept cash, credit and debit cards, PayPal and Venmo. The trees range in price from $75 to $130, depending on size and quality, and wreaths are $25 or $20 with the purchase of a tree.
Fraser firs and concolor firs are available.
The tree sale is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization, which is always looking for adult mentors.
To learn more about volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters, call 304-522-2191 or visit www.bbbstristate.org.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.