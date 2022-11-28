The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — The 42nd annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Christmas Tree Sale is underway at two lots — HIMG on U.S. 60 near Huntington or the Ashland Tennis Center at 13th Street and Oakview Road in Ashland. The lots will be staffed from noon to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends until they are sold out.

Both lots accept cash, credit and debit cards, PayPal and Venmo. The trees range in price from $75 to $130, depending on size and quality, and wreaths are $25 or $20 with the purchase of a tree.

