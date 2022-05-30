HUNTINGTON — Big Brothers Big Sisters of America announced Tuesday the donation of $122.6 million from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott to improve youth mentorship nationally within 38 agencies — one being BBBS of the Tri-State.
Incorporated in 1974, BBBSTS is one of more than 235 agencies across the nation with the same goal of creating life-long bonds. BBBSTS currently serves Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties in Kentucky; and Lawrence County in Ohio.
Due to the unexpected funding, BBBSTS team will be meeting with their strategic planning team to expand infrastructure for their communities.
“Our hope is that the community sees this, the faith that this investment means, and that we are committed to serving as many kids as possible,” Executive Director Stephanie Hurley Collier said. “Regardless of the generosity of funds that we have, it’s really the generosity of time that’s going to move and make the biggest difference for us.”
Collier said there are more than 80 young people, known as “Littles,” in the Tri-State who are waiting to be matched with mentors, known as “Bigs.”
When the BBBSTS team were informed that they were one of the 38 agencies, Collier could only excitedly ask “why us?”
“Mackenzie is dedicated to supported rural communities, and making sure that her money has a broad impact on the communities that we serve. ... I hope she saw the potential and excitement of what we’re doing here,” Collier said.
The second Big Brothers Big Sisters agency in southern West Virginia closed in 2018, leaving BBBSTS to be the only agency in West Virginia.
“This is our moment. This investment in our community recognizes the quality of our services and prepares us to expand our impact in the region. We can’t do this alone,” Collier said in a news release. “We hope this gift encourages more people and partners to join us in transforming mentorship for young people for generations to come. Please consider joining our cause by mentoring a child today.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.