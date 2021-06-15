ASHLAND — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State (BBBS of the Tri-State) will offer its their 22nd annual Golf for Kids’ Sake golf tournament Friday, June 25, at Bellefonte Country Club in Ashland.
Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., and the event will be a shamble format with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Team Fastrax, America’s Skydiving Team, will be presenting the American Flag in an aerial display by parachuting onto #1 fairway. All veterans participating will be honored at this event. A continental breakfast and lunch will be offered to all participants.
Teams will contain four golfers. Sponsorships begin as $150 per player, $600 per foursome and $750 for a team and hole. Corporate and hole sponsorships are still available.
To reserve a spot or receive more information, email Mandy Perry, event coordinator, at mperry@bbbstristate.org.