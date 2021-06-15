The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ASHLAND — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State (BBBS of the Tri-State) will offer its their 22nd annual Golf for Kids’ Sake golf tournament Friday, June 25, at Bellefonte Country Club in Ashland.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., and the event will be a shamble format with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Team Fastrax, America’s Skydiving Team, will be presenting the American Flag in an aerial display by parachuting onto #1 fairway. All veterans participating will be honored at this event. A continental breakfast and lunch will be offered to all participants.

Teams will contain four golfers. Sponsorships begin as $150 per player, $600 per foursome and $750 for a team and hole. Corporate and hole sponsorships are still available.

To reserve a spot or receive more information, email Mandy Perry, event coordinator, at mperry@bbbstristate.org.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.