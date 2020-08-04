HUNTINGTON — Back from vacation, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State ReStore manager JB Miller was trying to catch up on work when he came across a large sign left for him by his staff.
The 7-by-4-foot steel sign adorned with “My Brother, My Brother and Me” had been dropped off over the weekend, and employees weren’t sure what to do with it, so they left it for the boss to decide.
Miller knew of the popular podcast, known as MBMBaM by fans, which is created by Huntington natives and brothers Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy, but he wasn’t sure what anyone would do with such a large sign or what it was even used for originally.
After posting the sign on the ReStore’s Facebook page for a low price, Sydney McElroy, Justin’s wife, reached out when she saw an opportunity to use the family’s vast network to raise significantly more funds for the store by listing the sign on eBay.
Now on eBay and shared with the entire worldwide MBMBaM fandom, the sign as of Tuesday had a bid of $2,570 with 23 different bidders so far. The winning bidder will have to pick the sign up in Huntington, but in return, Justin McElroy be there to meet the fan and provide a certificate of authenticity and an autograph. The auction ends Friday morning.
“I’m totally ecstatic at where it is now,” Miller said Tuesday. “I have a good feeling it could go even higher.”
The sign was used on set of the MBMBaM television show that aired on NBC’s now-defunct Seeso streaming platform. The show was partially filmed in Huntington.
Miller said he has been blown away by the response from MBMBaM fans. Normally, posting something at a more expensive price is met with disdain, but comments from fans have been all positive.
“Too expensive for me to bid on, but, honestly, that’s amazing! So happy that it’s gonna be a lot of money for a great cause!!” said Rebecca Skirvin, in a Facebook comment.
“I want this so bad, but I’m happy for Habitat for Humanity that it will be wildly out of my budget. I can’t wait to see how much you raise!” said Jen Hitchens in another comment.
Within minutes of going on eBay, the sign had 66 bids. It’s slowed down since, but Miller knows that is how eBay auctions go. He said he’s excited to watch the final hours play out.
Approximately 80 cents of every dollar made by the ReStore goes to build houses in the Huntington area.
This is not the first time the McElroys have used their platform to give back to their hometown. The family hosts its popular “Candlenights” holiday live show in Huntington, a sold-out event that benefited Harmony House in 2019. In previous years, fans have contributed in amounts reaching the tens of thousands of dollars for causes that have included Recovery Point, Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia and The Herald-Dispatch’s Empty Stockings campaign. The event draws fans from across the world.