Flood legislation passage

West Virginia Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, is lead sponsor of a bill aimed at strengthening West Virginia’s flood resiliency. The Senate advanced the bill, Senate Bill 677, to the governor Saturday afternoon. 

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate has advanced a bill to the governor without opposition aimed at strengthening flood resiliency in the deluge-prone state.

The Senate on Saturday afternoon advanced Senate Bill 677, signing off in a 33-0 vote on changes made to the bill on its path through the House of Delegates.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

