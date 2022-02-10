CHARLESTON — A bill approved by the House Health and Human Resources Committee would help resolve long-standing issues in the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.
House Bill 4584 would help fill in the lack of legislation for disposal of unclaimed or unidentified remains within the office of the state medical examiner, who investigates all unnatural or unexplained deaths, including those resulting from crimes.
It would allow the Medical Examiner’s Office to cremate unclaimed remains within 30 days and bury unidentified remains within six months. The bill also says the medical examiner must work with the City of Charleston to find a suitable place for a new cemetery to bury the unclaimed remains, giving the medical examiner authority to remove the remains if needed.
It also removes approval of the commissioner for the Bureau of Health to employ pathologists and removes the requirement that the chief medical examiner has to be directed by the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources to release records and information.
The bill also allows counties to appoint coroners at their own discretion. Counties do not have to appoint someone to be a coroner if the state already has a county medical examiner assigned to the area, according to Delegate Amy Summers, R-Taylor. Some counties currently share medical examiners as well.
In November, a report released by the Legislative Performance Evaluation and Research Division said 248 unclaimed or unidentified human remains are stored at the Medical Examiner’s Office on Charleston’s West Side. The 162 cremated remains and 86 bodies or parts of bodies kept in frozen storage dated back to 1977.
The 86 bodies in frozen storage were being kept stacked on one another, with 49 being unidentified, the report said. Another 36 had not been claimed because they had been unable to find next of kin or the next of kin did not want the body. All cremated remains were identified, but unclaimed.
Nearly half of all autopsies in the two years had a “toxicology component,” and opioid deaths are a large part of the office workload, Matt Izzo, administrator for the Medical Examiner’s Office, said about the backlog.
Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, questioned why the office is taking months to determine the cause of death. She also asked about difficulty in recruiting assistant medical examiners.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state health officer, said the low space in labs, tables and staffing causes delays.
The initial bill required the medical examiner to move its central office and laboratory to a suitable office that holds up to national standards by 2025, but it was removed. Amjad said during the committee meeting that the office is currently substandard and they are requesting a larger space. Amjad said DHHR is looking into that possibility.
“I know that our building right now is very small. It’s overcrowded,” she said. “Matt, who’s the chief medical examiner, has talked to me at length about what is considered national standards.”
Amjad said the department implemented an electronic death certificate registry in January to help get death certificates out quicker, but added that medical examiners are underpaid and no one wants to move to West Virginia.
“We need highly skilled individuals to be forensic pathologists, to be board certified in forensic medicine, so that is an issue in itself,” she said.
Fleischauer asked if there was any chance of the medical examiners working with students in pathology labs, referencing a medical examiner who worked out of West Virginia University in the past. Amjad said she had been in discussions with the institution to bring some work back to its area. She was unaware of any discussions with Marshall University.