CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates Monday passed a bill to make finalizing the adoption process easier.
House Bill 4129 permits adoptions of children removed from a home for abuse and neglect to be held in the county in which their abuse and neglect case proceedings occurred. It also eliminates the 45-day waiting period before an adoption is finalized. Children still have to live with their adoptive parents for six months prior to adoption.
The bill was requested by the state Supreme Court of Appeals as a way to improve the child welfare court system. During the interim session, the court presented a list of three recommendations to improve the state’s adoption law.
The one recommendation that is not in the bill is to allow foster care and adoption proceedings to occur simultaneously.
While West Virginia faces a child welfare crisis with nearly 7,000 children in the foster system, the state has a pretty good track record with getting children adopted. Adoptions have increased the past three years, from 1,075 in 2017 to 1,700 in 2019. So far in federal fiscal year 2020, which began in October, 345 youth have been adopted in West Virginia.
Nationally, more than 60% of children in foster care spend two to five years in the system before being adopted. Almost 20% spend five or more years in foster care before being adopted.
HB 4129 is one of four bills relating to child welfare drafted in the interim session. The largest of the four, House Bill 4092, was amended by the House Judiciary Committee last week and is awaiting discussions in the House Fiance Committee.
HB 4129 now heads to the Senate for consideration.