CHARLESTON — West Virginia State Auditor John B. McCuskey and AARP-West Virginia joined with lawmakers Tuesday to announce legislation that will help West Virginians who are victims of scams.
The Victim Restitution Assistance bill, SB 576/HB 3250, will establish a restitution fund for scam victims when securities violations are involved, such as retirement accounts. The fund will focus on seniors and vulnerable adults who have less time to rebuild their life savings.
“We are proud to once again partner with AARP-West Virginia to help protect West Virginia taxpayers. As the Securities Commissioner for the State, we see victims who lose their entire life savings to these scam artists, and they are left with nothing. With SB 576, we have developed a way to establish a fund to help all scam victims get back on their feet, without a cost to the state. It’s a win, win,” McCuskey said in a press release.
McCuskey said this type of fraud is unreported because victims feel a sense of shame that they were scammed.
“My hope is that with this fund, we will encourage people to come forward to ask for help, allowing my office to identify and fight the fraud, while offering a lifeline,” he said.
AARP West Virginia State Director Gaylene Miller thanked McCuskey for his commitment to strengthen protections for the elderly in West Virginia — including the 230,000 AARP members in the Mountain State — who could be a victim of financial crime.
“The financial losses suffered by older victims are often greater, with more to lose from their years of hard work, savings and benefits. This legislation will help those who have less time to recuperate these losses and bear the devastating financial and emotional toll of these crimes,” Miller said.
The funds are for victims who are awarded restitution in a final order issued by the West Virginia Securities Commission or by a court for a violation of West Virginia Securities law and will only be available when there is no option of recovery from the scam artist.
Seniors and vulnerable adults can request up to 50% restitution. All others can request up to 25% restitution.
Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, and Delegate Steve Westfall, R-Jackson, are lead sponsors of the bill.
In 2020, a bill was passed to allow broker-dealers to alert the Securities Commission when there is suspected fraudulent activity on a retirement account. In 2022, another law was passed to allow the Auditor’s Securities Commission to share information about financial fraud with DHHR’s Senior Services division.
