CHARLESTON — West Virginia State Auditor John B. McCuskey and AARP-West Virginia joined with lawmakers Tuesday to announce legislation that will help West Virginians who are victims of scams.

The Victim Restitution Assistance bill, SB 576/HB 3250, will establish a restitution fund for scam victims when securities violations are involved, such as retirement accounts. The fund will focus on seniors and vulnerable adults who have less time to rebuild their life savings. 

