A public hearing for House Bill 2007 was held in the House of Delegates Thursday. If passed, House Bill 2007 would prohibit West Virginia doctors from providing gender-confirmation surgery or medications to anyone under the age of 18, even if they have parental consent.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday advanced legislation to ban gender-confirming care for minors hours after dozens of people spoke against the bill at a public hearing.

House Bill 2007 would prohibit West Virginia doctors from providing gender-confirmation surgery or medications to anyone under the age of 18, even if they have parental consent.

