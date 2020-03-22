Like many leadership positions, you really do not know what you’re getting into when accepting an executive position until time passes and you’ve experienced at least a full year as an organization’s leader. You think you know, but I find that your external perspective of an organization is not the same as the day-to-day management responsibility combined with charting the future path of the organization, no matter what the condition of the environment where the organization is located.
This internal understanding also takes time for leaders of Chambers of Commerce at all levels. Three and a half years in as the president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, I now have a much better understanding of not only the needs of our Chamber’s membership, but also what is expected of me. However, while my experience in this role has been a positive one and I enjoy leading my hometown’s Chamber of Commerce, I continue to be in a learning mode in this role.
My “teachers” for this learning mode come from a wide variety of backgrounds and positions. Board members, fellow Chamber staff and prospective new businesses continue to shape my understanding what is expected of our Chamber. Perhaps the most interesting group of leaders to inform my perception of Chambers of Commerce have been my fellow Chamber leaders across West Virginia and from nearby states.
While Chambers of Commerce have some similarities from one to another, what they do tends to be change from one organization to the next. In serving their membership where they are located, this change can involve different goals or activities, or being involved in policy positions or remaining apolitical. The very nature of individual Chambers of Commerce is defined not just by its leader, but also by the many influencers on the direction of a Chamber. You have to be connected to lots of different voices and do your best to find activities and engagement that meet the needs of most, if not all your membership.
Perhaps the most valuable advice I have received from a peer recently came from the Morgantown Area Partnership’s Russ Rogerson, who has been in this role nearly a year after doing similar work in other states. After a long debate among Chamber presidents about specific events and challenges, Russ said, “We have to reinvent our Chambers all the time in order to be effective.” And Russ was right on target.
Reinvention is a great buzzword, but it takes creativity, energy and resolve to actually do it. To embrace reinvention, you have to be unafraid to make mistakes and stray from the common “We’ve always done it this way” mindset. As West Virginia’s economy continues to change, all of us have to embrace reinvention and expect the successes and losses that it will bring. What is certain is that remaining the way we are today will not work and will have us unprepared to take advantage of changing economic landscape, both here at home and around the world.