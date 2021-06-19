IRONTON — Ohio seniors and disabled veterans could see a break on their taxes in upcoming years if a bill co-sponsored by State Rep. Jason Stephens is approved by the state legislature.
Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, and State Rep. Jeff LaRe, R-Violet Township, will introduce a bill Monday that will tie those receiving the homestead exemption to inflation, Stephens said Friday.
“We’re trying to get more co-sponsors right now,” Stephens said. “It would keep taxes from going up as much for those on fixed income. It should help.”
It would help with inflation, according to LaRe.
“The adjustments each year will be relatively small, but for those who are most disadvantaged by inflation, such as those living on fixed income, the benefits, over time, will be significant,” he said in a news release.
As a former Lawrence County auditor, Stephens said he has seen “the great relief the Homestead Exemption provides for seniors and disabled veteran homeowners. The change in law would be easy for county auditors to administer and would have no impact on school funding or other local government funding.”
Currently, Ohio law gives a tax break whereby $25,000 of property owned by those 65 and over qualify for the Homestead Exemption and $50,000 for disabled veterans, according to the release. That $25,000 amount hasn’t raised for over a decade, Stephens said.
The bill, if passed, would mean more money in the pockets of seniors and disabled veterans who own property, Stephens said.
“It has a lot of support,” Stephens said of the proposed bill.
Currently, the state budget has a $3 billion surplus, he said.