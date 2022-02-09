CHARLESTON — A Cabell County senator introduced a bill Monday to give tenant rights to people in recovery living in sober living housing.
Senate Bill 590, sponsored by Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, would add to tenant laws a clarification stating people residing in sober living homes are tenants who should be given the same tenancy protections as anyone else. It also calls for responsible attorney’s fees to fight against willful or bad faith landlord noncompliance when the tenant resides in a sober living home.
A sober living home, as defined in the bill, is an alcohol- and controlled substance-free living environment for individuals attempting to maintain abstinence from alcohol and controlled substances or other substances.
Woelfel said West Virginia has good people running sober living facilities, but there are also people who take advantage of people in recovery.
“Once a person locates in a sober living home, they really don’t have any rights,” he said. “They can be just booted out arbitrarily, like, ‘Get your items, get your belongings and leave now.’”
Oftentimes people also don’t get refunds for any deposits or money already paid, he added.
“That’s where the scam can come in, where you give literally thousands of dollars for a spot for a bed, and then unscrupulous people will find any reason to boot you out on the street,” he said.
This puts people, especially those who have traveled from out of town to enter recovery, on the streets and homeless, which oftentimes leads to crimes, he said.
“Really that’s another problem, which opens the door to all kinds of negative things for the community that we’re attempting to address,” he said.
Tenants who rent their home or apartment have recourse in court, but there currently is no due process for the growing number of people residing within a sober living home, which has led to widespread abuse, Woelfel said. He hopes his bill will address that.
Woelfel said if the bill becomes law, if someone is breaking house rules, house leaders could file paperwork at the local courthouse and the court could evict someone in five days if evidence supports the landlord under tenancy laws.
The bill was sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Woelfel said he believes it will be taken up for discussion soon.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
