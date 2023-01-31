The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Children eat lunches provided by the Cabell County Schools Summer Food Service Program on July 12, 2022, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to comprehensively address food insecurity among West Virginia’s youth.

Senate Bill 306‘s passage supplements existing federal efforts by empowering county boards of education to locate, participate in and initialize their own meal programs and requires them to take a more active role in understanding food insecurity dynamics in their areas.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

