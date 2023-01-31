CHARLESTON — The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to comprehensively address food insecurity among West Virginia’s youth.
Senate Bill 306‘s passage supplements existing federal efforts by empowering county boards of education to locate, participate in and initialize their own meal programs and requires them to take a more active role in understanding food insecurity dynamics in their areas.
According to Feeding America, 1 in 6 West Virginia children face hunger, while 78% of all public school students in the state depend on free and reduced-cost lunches during the school year, according to the state Department of Education.
SB 306 authorizes, but does not require, every county school board to utilize their own resources to supplement federal programs by providing or fund meals, not only during the summer, but also during other non-instructional days throughout the school year.
“Childhood hunger is very real in America and it’s certainly very real in West Virginia,” said bill sponsor Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell. “What we’ve run into in the actual practice of this, is that certain areas are full of non-profits and good-hearted people that are out there making sure our kids are fed in the summer.
“But there are pockets of the state that are still underserved and those little guys go hungry in the summer.”
Law now mandates county boards to conduct annual countywide surveys of public school students in order to better understand patterns of food insecurity and also to determine the availability of healthy food during school closures.
The Department of Education’s Office of Child Nutrition will facilitate that survey and analyze the data to determine whether supplemental services are needed in a given county.
The data collection component of the bill was previously signed into law as part of 2022’s “Emergency School Food Act.” Though not mandated by that legislation, Department of Education Childhood Nutrition Director Amy Harrison said her department has treated its role in the process as such.
“What this bill really essentially comes to is there will be an opportunity for each county to learn from a different county, and make sure there are no pockets of hunger during the summer,” Woelfel said. “It’s a comprehensive plan instead of our hodge-podge that we’ve had in the past.”
The new measure also tasks county school systems with compiling information regarding food resources in the county available during non-instructional days and distributing that information to all students.
Additionally, it requires counties host a coordinated regional training event for any area entity that qualifies as an off-hours food site.
The bill passed 30-1 with three absent. Sen. Robert Karnes R-Randolph, voted against.
