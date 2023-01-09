CHARLESTON — The energy was all positive at the Clay Center in Charleston as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., hosted tech magnate Bill Gates for an hour-long conversation Monday afternoon about America’s energy future and West Virginia’s place in it.
Gates told a crowd of more than 100 state energy and political leaders gathered inside the Clay Center performance hall that he “absolutely” sees potential for future innovative energy investments in West Virginia.
Manchin touted legislation passed in the Democratic-majority Congress that ended last week designed to encourage clean energy investments on an unprecedented scale, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.
The latter — vocally supported by Gates — invested $369 billion in clean energy and climate spending, including tax credits for renewable and nuclear energy development that experts say will spur massive investments in accelerating decarbonization of the U.S. economy.
In 2015, Gates, founded Breakthrough Energy, a network of partnerships and programs aiming to accelerate a transition to clean energy. The network supports research of new technologies to cut carbon emissions and brings together public and private sectors to try to advance climate technologies to global commercial scale quickly.
”Well, there’s a big transition taking place,” Gates said of the nation’s shift toward clean energy.
Coal-fired power plants accounted for about 52% of total U.S. electricity generation in 1990. By 2021, that share had fallen to 18% — well below West Virginia’s nation-high clip of 91%, according to federal Energy Information Administration data.
Gates founded the nuclear innovation company TerraPower, and nuclear dominated his conversation with West Virginia’s senior senator Monday.
“This will be much cleaner, and it’ll be extremely safe,” Manchin pledged, speaking of next-generation nuclear technology that proponents have touted as a means of transitioning coal-fired plants to nuclear generators.
Prior to their Clay Center conversation, Gates and Manchin visited the shuttered coal-fired Kanawha River Plant less than 20 miles away in Glasgow. American Electric Power closed the plant in 2015 to comply with federal environmental standards.
Gates said he wants to expand his efforts to the east coast, noting that the West Virginia Legislature’s move last year to lift restrictions on nuclear power plant construction had opened up discussions with American Electric Power in the last six months.
In 2021, TerraPower announced Kemmerer, Wyoming, a community of less than 2,500 with a history of coal mining, as the preferred site of an advanced nuclear reactor demonstration project.
The project was slated to be sited near a power plant where remaining coal units are scheduled to retire in 2025.
The Department of Energy released a report last year estimating that 80% of nearly 400 retired and operating coal power plant sites evaluated had the basic characteristics needed to be considered amenable to host an advanced nuclear reactor.
Researchers found that replacing a large coal plant with a nuclear power plant of equivalent size could increase regional economic activity by as much as $275 million and create over 650 new, permanent jobs across the plant, supply chain and community surrounding the plant.
The debate over West Virginia’s potential nuclear future has focused on small modular reactors. Small modular reactors are advanced nuclear reactors capable of up to 300 megawatts of electrical output. They are designed to produce power, process heat and desalinate on locations not suitable for larger nuclear plants while requiring less capital investment than bigger facilities.
Nuclear industry representatives pitched advanced nuclear energy development — including repurposing former coal plants as nuclear sites — as a path toward economic growth to state lawmakers at an interim legislative session meeting last year before the Legislature approved lifting restrictions on nuclear plant construction.
But the energy future Gates envisions for West Virginia extends beyond nuclear. Natural gas plays a key role in it. West Virginia is the nation’s fourth-largest producer of marketed natural gas.
“It’s good news for West Virginia that you have natural gas,” Gates said, predicting that natural gas use would continue because of its role in some carbon capture and hydrogen production projects.
Carbon capture, use and storage is an umbrella term for technology that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and uses it to create products or store it permanently underground. It’s unproven at commercial scale and has been dismissed by many clean energy advocates as an unnecessarily risky investment.
“Blue hydrogen” is derived mainly from breaking methane into hydrogen and carbon dioxide and has been viewed warily by environmentalists and many clean energy advocates.
Researchers from Cornell and Stanford universities found in 2021 published last year that greenhouse gas emissions from the production of blue hydrogen are “quite high,” especially due to leaked methane.
Methane has a 100-year global warming potential of 28 to 36 times that of carbon dioxide, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Competitive Power Ventures, a Silver Spring, Maryland-based electric power generation development company, announced last month that it would site a $3 billion natural gas-fired power plant to use carbon capture technology planned by Competitive Power Ventures in Doddridge County.
The Inflation Reduction Act was cited as a catalyst for that project and an up-to-$760 million Form Energy iron-air battery manufacturing facility in Hancock County.
The Gates-led Breakthrough Energy Ventures has backed Form Energy in its mission to support net-zero emissions technology. Form Energy’s facility in Hancock County is expected to create at least 750 full-time jobs. The energy storage technology company says it’s developing and commercializing an iron-air battery that can store electricity for 100 hours at costs competitive with legacy power plants.
The state created a $290 million asset-based, performance financing package for Form Energy. The West Virginia Economic Development Authority allocated $75 million last month toward the purchase of the land and the construction of buildings in Weirton. Justice said last month he plans to ask the Legislature for the remaining $215 million.
Gates said he views the clean energy transition as a steep long-term challenge.
“It won’t be solved halfway through your career,” Gates said in response to a question from a Marshall University student about her generation’s role in a clean energy economy. “It will take your entire working lifetime to achieve this.”