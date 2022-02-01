CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates has overwhelmingly approved a Senate bill that would lift state restrictions on nuclear power plant construction, sending it to Gov. Jim Justice for his approval.
The House voted 76-16 Monday to approve Senate Bill 4, which repeals state code that frowns upon nuclear power.
State code holds that the use of nuclear fuel and power “poses an undue hazard to the health, safety and welfare” of West Virginians and bans nuclear facilities unless the proponent of a facility can prove “a functional and effective national facility, which safely, successfully and permanently disposes of radioactive wastes, has been developed.” State code requires that construction of any nuclear facility must be economically feasible for ratepayers and comply with environmental laws.
The code also mandates that the Public Service Commission approve construction or initiation of any nuclear power plant, nuclear factory or nuclear electric power generating plant.
Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, lead sponsor of an identical bill that has advanced out of committee in the House (House Bill 2882), argued that the bill was a necessary first step toward consideration of nuclear energy’s future in West Virginia.
“It builds nothing. It spends nothing,” Steele said. “It puts us in a position where we can talk to regulators, we can talk to the federal government, we can talk to the industry and figure something out.”
Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, said nuclear energy is “not cheap” but contended any necessary clean energy investments amid the nation’s energy transition will be costly, adding that waste from nuclear power plants would be contained, unlike waste from other energy sources.
But Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, cited lingering concern about potentially higher costs from electricity generated by nuclear energy being passed to state ratepayers, and possible perils of nuclear waste disposal.
Young said the smaller advanced reactors that discussions over nuclear energy’s future in West Virginia have focused on would produce less waste.
Calling himself “the furthest thing in the room from an environmentalist,” Delegate Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming, spoke out against SB 4.
“Nuclear is never a problem until it is,” Paynter said. “Then, it’s a big problem. I don’t want to go down that road.”
Before voting against the bill, Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, argued that a better approach would be to steer nuclear developers to shuttered coal plant sites, and codify ratepayer protection in any transition to nuclear energy.
House Bill 4305, sponsored by Hansen, Steele and Young, would allow electric utilities to apply to the Public Service Commission to recover costs related to transitioning to other energy sources when a coal-fired power plant is deemed uneconomical, including refinancing debt on retiring coal-fired plants to save ratepayers money, retraining coal-fired power plant workers and community economic development fund contributions. The measure has yet to be taken up by the House Energy & Manufacturing Committee.
“Even if the Legislature passes this repeal, which I have no doubt it will, none of these plants are probably going to be operational in West Virginia for about a decade,” Hansen said. “If we’re moving in that direction, let’s not forget that there are proven renewable energy technologies that we can build out today that will generate carbon-free electricity and bring a lot of jobs to West Virginia in the ensuing decade.”
Unlike HB 4305, SB 4 and HB 2882 repeal only the code containing the restrictions on nuclear plant construction.
Department of Environmental Protection general counsel Jason Wandling has said his agency likely would have primary authority over a nuclear plant’s air and construction permitting.
The Public Service Commission could still determine the economic feasibility of nuclear plant construction proposals, as provided for in code, that SB 4 and HB 2882 would repeal, given construction and siting certification requirements for such projects, according to House Energy and Manufacturing Committee counsel Robert Akers.
As of August, West Virginia was one of 13 states that had restrictions on the construction of new nuclear power facilities, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Kentucky, Montana and Wisconsin have ended restrictions on nuclear construction, with other states considering following suit.
The debate over West Virginia’s potential nuclear future has focused on small modular reactors. Small modular reactors are advanced nuclear reactors capable of up to 300 megawatts of electrical output designed to produce power, process heat and desalinate on locations not suitable for larger nuclear plants while requiring less capital investment than bigger facilities.
The technology is not yet market-ready. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved its first design for a small modular reactor in August 2020 for what Portland, Oregon-based developer NuScale Power said would be a 60-megawatt power plant.
The U.S. Department of Energy has approved cost-share awards to develop small modular reactors that can be operational by the end of the decade.
Nuclear industry representatives pitched advanced nuclear energy development — including repurposing former coal plants as nuclear sites — as a path toward economic growth to members of the interim Government Operations and Government Organization committees on Jan. 11.