McGeehan

Delegate Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, talks about SB 128, which would limit the governor's powers during a state of emergency during Tuesday's floor session in the House of Delegates.

 Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday passed a bill that would place tighter time restrictions on states of emergency issued by the governor.

The House approved an amended version of Senate Bill 128 in a 93-3 vote with four lawmakers absent. The bill would limit the powers of the governor in declaring states of emergency, including how long a state of emergency could last before the Legislature becomes involved.

