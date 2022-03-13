CHARLESTON — A bill to limit the number of medical cannabis testing laboratories in West Virginia to two failed to pass into law Saturday.
HB 4267 states that no more than two licensed laboratories can receive permits to operate under the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act through Jan. 1, 2025. The bill passed through the House last month and was passed with a 30-3 vote Saturday evening in the Senate.
However, after the West Virginia House made a last-minute change to the title, the Senate ran out of time to approve the bill.
Cannabis grown in the state must be lab-tested to make sure it’s safe for consumption. However, in West Virginia, little product is ready to be tested, which has led the Legislature to limit the number of labs to prevent the testing market from becoming oversaturated.
Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, said the limitation would allow labs that have invested in West Virginia to make back some money as the industry starts to grow.
“We are not dealing with a free market with the way we set up the cannabis industry in West Virginia,” he said. “Not only are we not dealing with a free market, but there was quite the delay in starting the process. The labs that started the process had huge monetary investments initially and were led down this path.”
The Senate Health and Human Resources Committee showed concerns Wednesday that the bill could allow collusion among the two facilities.
While the bill moved through the House of Delegates last month, earlier this week the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee added an anti-collusion amendment to prevent the two facilities from working together to raise pricing.
During the committee meeting, Jason Frame, director of the Office of Medical Cannabis within the Department of Health and Human Resources, said there is no oversight of lab pricing. Frame said labs are also limited in surrounding states. Pennsylvania has three labs, he said, and Virginia has two.
Kelli Harrison, vice president of Analabs, a medical cannabis laboratory in Raleigh County, said they started in 2018 and invested over $1 million in the facility waiting to get it going. It was ready a year before getting its first sample.
The lab has received about 216 samples since October, but has the capacity to do 80 to 100 in a week, Harrison said.
She said if you have five labs fighting for 200 samples, it’s going to be a race to the bottom in both patient care and quality.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.