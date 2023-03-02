The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Takubo

Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, speaks during a Senate Health and Human Resources Committee meeting Thursday. Takubo, a doctor, tried to amend a bill that would restrict gender-confirming care for minors to allow access to puberty blockers and hormone treatment therapy but was unsuccessful.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — A bill that could have wide implications for teenagers receiving or seeking gender-confirmation care in West Virginia advanced out of the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee on Thursday and now heads to the Judiciary Committee.

In a meeting that included a lengthy debate, the Health and Human Resources Committee heard testimony from Dr. Kacie Kidd, medical director of the West Virginia University Gender and Sexual Development Multidisciplinary Clinic, who discussed the negative impact House Bill 2007 would have on hundreds of youths in West Virginia who are receiving or seeking gender-confirmation care.

