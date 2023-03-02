Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, speaks during a Senate Health and Human Resources Committee meeting Thursday. Takubo, a doctor, tried to amend a bill that would restrict gender-confirming care for minors to allow access to puberty blockers and hormone treatment therapy but was unsuccessful.
CHARLESTON — A bill that could have wide implications for teenagers receiving or seeking gender-confirmation care in West Virginia advanced out of the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee on Thursday and now heads to the Judiciary Committee.
In a meeting that included a lengthy debate, the Health and Human Resources Committee heard testimony from Dr. Kacie Kidd, medical director of the West Virginia University Gender and Sexual Development Multidisciplinary Clinic, who discussed the negative impact House Bill 2007 would have on hundreds of youths in West Virginia who are receiving or seeking gender-confirmation care.
The bill, as introduced in the House of Delegates, would have banned gender-confirming surgery for anyone under 18, but was amended to include puberty blockers and hormone treatment therapy before it was approved in the House.
Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, was one of the most ardent supporters of the legislation during Thursday’s meeting, saying that, in his opinion, the types of treatments being described were abuse.
Tarr said he was “caught off guard” to learn that WVU had a Gender and Sexual Development Multidisciplinary Clinic and said he believes surgeries are a “next step.”
“I can’t imagine, if I look back in my childhood or my kids’ childhood, to go back and make that decision for another human to change their sex, and what’s a little bit more disturbing about it is it’s the first step,” Tarr said. “And I don’t think we should give them a toe in the tent, let alone a next step, for this kind of treatment.”
Kidd said gender-confirming surgery is not performed on minors in West Virginia and there are no plans to offer it in the future. She added it is not common practice anywhere.
The committee voted down an amendment by Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, who also is a doctor, that would have restored patient access to puberty blockers and hormone treatment therapy. Takubo said that while he agrees with a prohibition on surgery, he believes the other treatments are beneficial to patients, who have been shown to have a better quality of life as a result of the care they receive.
“We, as a legislative body I feel, are taking a dramatic overreach when we’re stepping into a field of medicine, where it is proven, whether you agree with it or disagree with it, that a patient does matter, their mental health, their ability to function. Their suffering is made less by therapy,” Takubo said. “I cannot, in good conscience, leave this section of the bill, when we know the facts are that this therapy does improve the functionality of a child. It decreases suicide rates. It helps with their mental health.”
The bill would have a devastating impact on hundreds of patients in West Virginia who are being treated for gender dysphoria, which is described in the Diagnostics and Statics Manual IV, Kidd said. Removing access to gender-confirmation care places patients at serious risk of depression, social isolation, self-hatred, self-harm and suicide, she said.
Treatment for gender dysphoria includes hours of extensive counseling and therapy before medical professionals determine whether puberty blockers or hormone treatment therapy are appropriate, Kidd said.
It would take six to 12 months to take someone off these treatments voluntarily, but that rarely happens, Kidd said.
“That’s not something that we have extensive experience with, because so many young people do so well on these medications and their families see the positive benefits and continue,” Kidd said. “If someone is forcibly removed from treatment, I can’t say, because I expect that would cause profound harm.”
The committee also voted down attempts by Takubo to amend the bill to allow those receiving care to continue treatment, a measure that was supported by Committee Chairman Michael Maroney, R-Marshall, who is also a doctor. Maroney said the decision should not be up to a committee of “mostly medically uneducated” lawmakers.
“This is equivalent to passing a law saying you cannot treat someone for schizophrenia. It’s the equivalent to saying you can’t give someone drugs for chemotherapy. Those are all peer-reviewed and proven. This is, too, but it’s just something we don’t understand or don’t get,” Maroney said. “To deny them continued treatment — that’s not only uneducated, that’s cruel, in my opinion.”
Speaking in support of Takubo’s amendment, Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, also expressed concern that the Legislature is out of its depth, medically speaking.
“I don’t truly understand any of this to the degree our doctor does, who has been here, but I’m a little surprised that we would, as legislators, so drastically try to micromanage health care. That we would step in and say you need to stop what you’re doing, or how you’re being treated right now,” Weld said. “That’s some big-government stuff right there, Mr. Chairman. I just don’t feel comfortable, as a legislator, telling somebody who is currently receiving treatment for their mental health disorder that they have to stop taking their medication by a certain date.”
Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.
