A bill that would create more oversight of the West Virginia Fusion Center garnered support Tuesday during a public hearing at the State Capitol.
According to its website, the purpose of West Virginia Fusion Center is to collect, integrate, evaluate, analyze and disseminate information and intelligence to support local, state and federal agencies in detecting, preventing, and responding to criminal and terrorist activity.
House Bill 3157 requires additional oversight of the Fusion Center, including the creation of a joint oversight committee composed of members of the Legislature. The bill was the center of a 9 a.m. hearing in the House of Delegates chamber.
The three speakers who participated all expressed concern about the information-gathering practices of the Fusion Center and said the legislation was a good start but, at minimum, more restrictions are needed.
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia opposed the creation of the Fusion Center, which has existed since 2008, said Interim Executive Director Eli Baumwell. Its creation was a direct offshoot of the Patriot Act, one of the largest ever expansions of domestic surveillance, he said.
“Fusion Center operations have resulted in grossly inappropriate invasions of privacy and warrantless investigations of U.S. citizens. Perfectly legal behavior from people and organizations of all political stripes has triggered investigations and labels of terrorism,” Baumwell said.
The legislation would require the Fusion Center to “exercise due diligence in ascertaining the motives of any federal agency” it works with to ensure that the agency is using the Center for legitimate law-enforcement purposes, according to the text of the bill.
The bill also would prohibit any government contractors from having remote access to information in the Fusion Center without a warrant.
“We support language that clarifies the data gathered by the Fusion Center can only be for legitimate law enforcement purposes, and subject to the protections of the Constitution and relevant state law. This reinforces our fundamental right to be protected from inappropriate investigation,” Baumwell said.
The bill would establish a legislative joint oversight committee responsible for monitoring the Fusion Center. It would also give lawmakers access to all information stored at the center, provided they sign non-disclosure agreements. According to the bill, failure to grant security clearance to members of the committee would result in suspension of the center’s operations.
“I particularly want to emphasize support for the expansion of legislative oversight. You've answered the question who watches the watchmen by taking the onus upon yourselves as our representatives to ensure the actions taken by the Fusion Center are appropriate,” Baumwell said.
Attorney John Bryan spoke in support of the bill, saying that much of his work centers around civil rights. Bryan said lawmakers on the committee should take a hard look at the practices of the Fusion Center.
“I would also encourage when this oversight committee is formed . . . that it actually be substantive and that the members do their job and look into, legitimately, whether or not people's privacy, people's constitutional rights are being violated,” Bryan said. “We can have all the protections written down in statute, protect the people from potential law enforcement misconduct here, but if there's no oversight, if there's no accountability, then it means nothing.”
The bill also would require the center to provide an annual written performance report to the joint oversight committee. The report must include an “unclassified general narrative about the types of cases, crimes, incidents, and reports the West Virginia Fusion Center has reviewed and evaluated,” according to the bill.
The report also must include a “classified” report on all federally or state-targeted individuals and the nature of their “known or suspected criminal or terrorist activity," according to the bill.
The bill would also make it a felony to violate any of the restrictions or prohibitions governing the operation of the Fusion Center, punishable by a fine of $1,000 to $10,000 and one to five years confinement.
Former West Virginia delegate Marshall Wilson spoke in favor of the bill, but said Fusion Centers are unconstitutional and ultimately should not exist.
“It's unconstitutional and illegal for any agency, any government agency, to collect intelligence on American citizens on American soil. You realize that this was originally called the Intelligence Fusion Center, because that's what it does. It collects intelligence on U.S. citizens on U.S. soil,” Wilson said. “Collecting information with a purpose, based on a warrant or reasonable suspicion, is actually acceptable under our Constitution under the Fourth Amendment. What is not acceptable is to sit around and just collect information on private citizens because you want to, or because some politician said that you should. And I know for a fact that this happens. It has to end. This is not what America was founded for, and you're headed for trouble if you continue it.”