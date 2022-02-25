CHARLESTON — The House Judiciary Committee advanced a bill Thursday that would restrict where homeless shelters and encampments could exist within West Virginia’s municipalities.
House Bill 4753 would prevent municipalities from authorizing or permitting homeless encampments within 1,000 feet of a school or licensed child-care facility.
If it becomes law, the bill would make it so anyone could file a lawsuit and seek an injunction to stop or remove a homeless encampment or temporary housing for homeless people if it’s found to be in violation of the provisions of the bill.
The bill would be retroactively effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Supporters of the bill say it will ensure safety for children attending school. The bill’s detractors on Thursday said it would put municipalities and churches in particular in difficult spots as they work to support people who are homeless in their communities.
The bill’s lead sponsor is House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha. Delegate Larry Pack, R-Kanawha, also is a sponsor of the bill.
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of The Herald-Dispatch.
Skaff’s bill comes at a time when a project to help homeless people in Charleston has garnered contention, which Skaff said is due, in part, to “misinformation and misrepresentation” about the bill.
“This bill is not (meant to) be not compassionate for our homeless situation in West Virginia,” Skaff said, testifying to the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning. “This bill is intended to strictly create safe environments around our schools and day-care facilities.”
Pack, who serves on the House Judiciary Committee, said the bill is one that “needs to be passed.”
“This bill’s in response to a very bad idea by the city of Charleston to put temporary encampments within very close range of schools and child-care centers,” Pack said.
Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin had recommended to the Charleston City Council that the city give federal coronavirus relief money to an organization that wanted to create low-barrier housing and a service center for unsheltered people.
The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal has since asked the city to delay consideration of both funding applications after West Side businesses and residents opposed the organization’s plan to put a homeless service center at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church. The church also is home to a day-care center and preschool.
Goodwin had recommended giving the project $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funding.
Goodwin had recommended giving $3.5 million in ARP funding for the low-barrier housing, which would be in small rectangular units made of fiberglass and aluminum. Coalition officials originally had proposed a parking lot on the East End for the housing project, but then withdrew the location proposal, suggesting instead that, if the funding is granted, a study be done to find a location that “meets the needs of the community, businesses and the unsheltered.”
Kevin Jones, the coalition’s executive director, has said that asking for the delay in consideration does not mean the projects are off the table altogether. Goodwin said the projects would “still be part of the conversation” for funding going forward.
Jones said Thursday that neither Skaff nor Pack reached out to anyone with the coalition.
Skaff on Thursday said his personal experience taking his children to and from school in Charleston also informed his intentions in drafting the bill.
“I shouldn’t have to tell my 4-year-old, ‘You don’t have to worry about going to school today. It’s going to be OK. You won’t have to see someone that might frighten you,’” Skaff said. “This isn’t an attack on homeless people. We can have both. We can take care of our homeless population in West Virginia and we can keep our kids safe. The bottom line is, they just don’t need to be right next to each other.”
Two members of Skaff’s Democratic House Caucus spoke and voted against the bill Thursday.
Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, who is the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said he equally is concerned about violating the First Amendment rights of churches that provide services to homeless people, as well as local control for West Virginia municipalities.
“It’s a little awkward, but I can’t support the bill,” Lovejoy said. “I think it’s going in the wrong direction; I think it can further stigmatize a vulnerable population. I just think, in the end, we need to be a little more kind and let Charleston take care of Charleston.”
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said he is glad work had been done on the bill to eliminate language regarding feeding centers, but he likewise is concerned about overstepping the boundaries of churches that practice their faith through service to homeless people.
Jeff Allen, executive director of the West Virginia Council of Churches, said a lot of policy conversations about homeless people are driven by stigma and stereotypes, saying the homeless population includes high rates of children, military veterans and people who had to flee domestic abuse situations.
“I think the Council of Churches sees this as a clear infringement of the First Amendment of religions’ religious rights by bridging both liberty and practice of faith communities, caring for the poor, including providing housing as a major mandate of the Christian faith,” Allen said. “It’s illuminated throughout the Bible as a common call to care for humanity.”
House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, noted during the meeting that a public hearing about HB 4753 will take place before the bill is up for a vote in the House, but a date for the hearing had not been scheduled as of Thursday.
HB 4753 will now advance to the House floor for consideration.