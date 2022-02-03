CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s auditor hopes a bill introduced to the Senate this week will help local communities address the issue of dilapidated and abandoned properties in the state.
The Community Resurrection and Economic Development Act, Senate Bill 552 — announced by Auditor JB McCuskey this week — calls for $30 million to be dedicated to help cities and counties demolish unreclaimable buildings.
The bill also addresses houses that can be saved and incentivizes ownership and repurposing of the lands. Owners will be offered a hardship plan for repayment arrangements and tax forgiveness when conditions are met. Among other things, the bill would allow sheriffs to offer discounts on tax liability and would allow delinquent taxpayers to redeem in payment plans.
When someone doesn’t pay their property taxes, their property gets sold at the courthouse steps and the auditor manages the land sales. If the property isn’t purchased, it ends up sold to the state. Many of the properties are bought at the tax sales by outside companies in hopes of a tax break but that have no plans to revitalize the properties.
If the bill passes, the land would be offered to owners of neighborhood properties, nonprofit corporations and charitable groups to buy before people from outside the community are able to buy it.
The Auditor’s Office would also partner with the West Virginia Housing Development Fund to select properties that could encourage teachers, doctors and other essential workers to move to the state, as well as help people who have successfully completed drug recovery rebuild their lives.
McCuskey hopes this will address businesses coming from outside of the state to purchase property for tax breaks.
The bill would also create a uniform, statewide process for the collection and enforcement of property taxes; change the methodology for calculating interest and penalties for redeemed taxes; and shorten the existing time periods for redeeming delinquent taxes and returning abandoned property back to the books before it becomes uninhabitable.
McCuskey said the issue of dilapidated property permeates every community in the state. He said the bill would provide cities and counties support to do what they’ve been trying to do for years. It allows them to purchase a home without purchasing the liability. Cities typically might not buy the property because of the liability, but the bill would give them comfort in knowing the building will be demolished.
He said thousands of houses in the state are abandoned. An ongoing auction of property is on the auditor’s website of those least valuable or unwanted properties, he said. However, the Auditor’s Office is not able to manage the property or board it up, causing the property to fall into even more disrepair.
During a trial last summer, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle — who leads the annual sale of properties sold due to delinquent property taxes — estimated West Virginia owns about 350 tax-delinquent properties in Huntington alone.
McCuskey credited Huntington and its dilapidated housing program with helping him better understand the issue. In the 2020-21 fiscal year, Huntington tore down 119 structures on its unsafe building list, but still had 80 properties on the list, which has continued to grow in the months since.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said he welcomes a partnership with the state in addressing the housing issue and problems that develop from the tax sales.
“Huntington and other cities have been active in addressing these issues for some time. A strong partnership will allow municipalities to utilize all means necessary to clear up our communities. Some communities don’t have the resources to address the issues head on, and they need the state to step in,” he said.
Williams said communities such as Huntington, Charleston, Morgantown, Bluefield, Wheeling and Nitro need the rules to enable them to address the problem as the circumstances in their respective communities dictate.
To write the bill, the Auditor’s Office partnered with state and local organizations to learn their biggest issues, working with the West Virginia University Law Clinic, West Virginia Abandoned Properties Coalition and West Virginia Land Stewardship Corp.
The auditor has had nearly 20 meetings across the state to hear from mayors and other leaders about what works for them. He said they all understand the process and program, but do not have the funding they need.
“In order for us to really capitalize and maximize this opportunity,” he said, “it’s time for us to rebuild our baseline infrastructure, and one of those things is making sure that our cities are beautiful, safe and ready for investment for them.”
He said by bidding out $30 million for about 10,000 houses at once, it makes the cost much lower.
“It is sort of like stink bugs, right? You know, you can seal up your windows and close your doors. And do all this stuff, but you still get three or four in the house all the time,” he said. “You’ve actually got to go and basically bomb your entire yard. Kill them all.”
He said the goal is to set the program up in five regions in which large-scale demolition projects will be bid out, sight unseen. The cost of some will be more than what is paid, but a lot will cost less. The average demolition will cost about $3,000, McCuskey believes.
Another hurdle is making the public more aware of the properties that are up for sale, McCuskey said.
After being introduced Tuesday, the bill was sent to the Senate Finance Committee for review.