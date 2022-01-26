CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates advanced a bill Wednesday to limit co-payments for insulin at $35 for a month’s supply and add coverage for devices for the first time.
With three members absent, House Bill 4252 passed the House 94-3, with Delegates Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, Shannon Kimes, R-Wood, and Laura Kimble, R-Harrison, voting against it. The bill will now advance to the Senate.
If signed into law, the bill would cap a month’s supply of insulin at $35, down from the $100 limit currently in state code. Cost sharing for devices — including blood glucose test strips, glucometers, lancets, lancing devices and insulin syringes — would be capped at $100. A committee substitute for the bill added a $250 cap for insulin pumps, redeemable every two years.
During discussion on the House floor Wednesday, delegates shared their own experiences with diabetes, in themselves, their loved ones and even pets.
Over the past several years as she has rallied for more affordable insulin, Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, said constituents regularly share stories with her about their struggles to consistently access the necessary medication.
“People are desperate,” Fleischauer said. “These are people on a regular, normal income who had insurance. They couldn’t afford it.”
Delegate John Kelly, R-Wood, who said he is a Type 2 diabetic, said a recent co-pay for his insulin exceeded $800.
Because of the cost barrier, many people who need insulin are forced to take risks in their treatment. Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, who has Type 2 diabetes, said that’s what she did last legislative session as she couldn’t afford testing strips and instead took her insulin “blindly.”
Fleischauer said constituents have shared stories with her about losing loved ones who were rationing their insulin due to the increased costs.
A 2018 study from the Yale Diabetes Center found that up to a quarter of diabetes patients have rationed care at some point, many frequently, due to an inability to afford enough of a supply to keep healthy glucose levels.
Such rationing can lead to long-term challenges in stabilizing glucose levels and can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially fatal complication that develops when the body doesn’t have enough insulin to allow blood sugar into cells to use as energy.
In 2018, more than 15% of adults in West Virginia lived with diabetes, the second-highest rate in the United States, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. Another 11% of adults were pre-diabetic that year.
The disease is most prevalent in households with an annual income lower than $15,000.
“People from all over the state have been saying (for years) that this was really, really needed,” Fleischauer said. “If we can convince the (state) Senate to do this as well, we can really save lives.”