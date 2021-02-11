CHARLESTON — The power of county health departments is up for debate in West Virginia.
The West Virginia House of Delegates’ Health and Human Resources Committee hit the ground running Thursday with a full agenda of legislation. Among bills passed out of the committee was House Bill 2015, which will require county commissions and other board of health-appointing entities to approve all rules made by county boards of health.
This means, for example, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department Board of Health would need to get approval from both the Cabell County Commission and the Huntington City Council before any rules or ordinances are enacted. This could lead to different health policy in the city versus the county if one entity approved the rule and the other did not. For boards that serve multiple counties, like the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, which serves six counties, each county could have different policies.
If there is an immediate public health crisis, the boards can immediately implement rules and the commissions will have 30 days to approve them. If there is a statewide public health crisis, health departments will fall under control of the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Both county health departments and county commissioners oppose the bill, said industry representatives during discussion of the bill.
“Our members do not want this responsibility,” said Jennifer Piercy, executive director of the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia. She reiterated this several times, saying commissioners appoint people to the boards of health to make those decisions.
Tom Susman, representing the state Association of Local Health Departments, said he agreed the state public health system was not perfect, but during a pandemic is not the time to address it. He said after the pandemic, public health officials would love to work with lawmakers on improving what one delegate called a “goofy” system.
Susman also said the bill was disheartening to public health officials as they work overtime to test for and vaccinate against COVID-19. That work also proves that while the system isn’t perfect, it is working, he said.
“Are there bumps in the road with the pandemic? There were,” Susman said. “Think, March 7 you adjourned and then March 12 things started shutting down. We had just a few cases in a few counties. Some counties did things because no one else was doing it, because they didn’t know what the response should be. In April, there was a state response, and (local health departments) follow them. We can leverage back and forth and work together. The local health departments are the advocates for your county’s health.”
Susman said the association has a lot of concerns about the definition of “approval” as well — does that mean they have hiring and firing power? Can they issue contracts?
Bridget Lambert, with the West Virginia Retailers Association, said her organization was in favor of the bill, mainly the language regarding state power during public health emergencies like the pandemic. She said retailers struggled to keep up with pandemic regulations coming from the counties and no one was thinking ahead as the virus spread through the state.
However, the state was never prohibited from taking control over the pandemic situation. As Susman said, the health departments went into action because the state was lagging behind. Once the state had a plan, the counties followed it.
The other side of the legislation is in response to clean indoor air ordinances, which state law gives health boards permission to enact. Business owners claim it’s bad for business, and private establishment owners, like VFWs, say it’s unfair that non-elected officials can enact ordinances over them.
Those who are in favor of the bill, including Majority Whip Amy Summers, R-Taylor, say the bill will allow for county commissions to hold boards of health accountable and allow more conversation. Summers said if the commissioners agree with their appointees, there should be no problem rubber-stamping their policies through.
Those against, like Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, say politicians should not be in charge of public health decisions.
“Public health decisions are not always the most popular ideas at the time,” Pushkin said, citing the clean indoor air policies as an example.
The bill was passed by a voice vote. It now heads to the floor for first reading.