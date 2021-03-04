CHARLESTON — A tie vote in the West Virginia House of Delegates’ Health and Human Resources Committee on Thursday killed a bill that would have made private schools exempt from the statewide school immunization policy.
After hearing from two doctors who testified to the importance of vaccines, the committee voted in a roll call vote that resulted in a 12-12 tie. Without a majority, the originating bill will not leave the committee.
A similar bill, House Bill 2271, has also been introduced and sent to the Education Committee. That bill would change state code so vaccines are only required in public schools. The Education Committee has not picked up the bill for discussion.
Health committee chair Del. Jeff Pack, R-Raleigh, said the bill was needed because families who choose to not vaccinate their children have no other option but homeschooling.
Dr. Lisa Costello, a Morgantown-based pediatrician, president of the West Virginia chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and vice president of the state medical association, told the committee that West Virginia leads the country in its vaccination policy as only one of five states with the standard. The requirement for all students in the state to be vaccinated with only medical exceptions is the gold standard set by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Many other states also offer a religious or philosophical exemption.
After a recent measles outbreak, California modeled its vaccination policy after West Virginia’s.
“As a pediatrician, I worry about us taking a step backwards when we have been a leader,” Costello said.
West Virginia has not had a single case of measles reported since 1992.
The effectiveness of the school requirement is shown in the state’s vaccination rates. For children under the age of 5, the state’s vaccination rate is about 60-70%, Costello said, but there is a 97-98% rate for school-aged children.
Costello said studies show that in states with exemptions for religion, more private school students apply for the exemption than public school. While she contended the bill could result in private schools offering stricter policies themselves, she said research indicates that would not be the case.
“Strong immunization creates community immunity and protects those who can’t get the vaccine,” she said. “Say I am treating a child for leukemia. Having high vaccination rates, we can protect that individual.”
Vaccinations also protect adults the child is living with, she said, and protects the child from these diseases for life.