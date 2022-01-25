CHARLESTON — A bill pushed forward by the West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday would tighten restrictions on who can review footage of incidents that occur within the state’s correctional system.
Senate Bill 441, sponsored by Sen. Charles S. Trump IV, R-Morgan, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, would make confidential any video, incident reports or other record related to the management of inmates or juveniles at any correctional or juvenile facility. It includes exceptions for viewing the material for the commissioner, law enforcement, the Fusion Center and attorneys investigating claims.
Disclosure could also be made with a court order when the disclosure is necessary to protect the orderly operation of the correctional institution and to protect people from harm. The bill would mean that the video would not be used outside of a court proceeding.
At the questioning of Sen. Michael J. Romano, D-Harrison, Brad Douglas, chief of staff in the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said the videos are already an exception to being released under the Freedom of Information Act.
Douglas said the bill covers what happens to the video after it is provided. The bill is meant to protect the sharing of the videos with law enforcement and add the knowledge that it would not be released to other sources.
He said the department wants to be able to freely work with law enforcement without the court’s involvement and without worrying that the video would end up in the news or on social media.
“We don’t have clear guidance on who and when we can share certain things to keep them from going from the second party to the third party and out on Facebook or what have you,” he said. “What we’ve had to do in the past is ask them to get a court order, which we hate to do if it’s the very beginning of an investigation and they don’t even know if they have enough (evidence) they want to pursue it.”
Romano questioned if the bill clearly stated its goal was to prevent further dissemination of the video after it was obtained by law enforcement. Douglas said he believes the bill is narrow enough by saying the footage should be used for official use only.
The bill will be presented to the Senate floor on recommendation it be adopted.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
