CHARLESTON — Marshall University’s forensic lab has a chance to do national work in missing and unidentified persons cases, but first the state Legislature needs to agree.
Melissa Runyon, the supervisor of the database lab at the West Virginia Police Forensic Laboratory, told the state’s Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday the Forensic DNA Analysis Laboratory of the Marshall University Forensic Science Center has the chance to be doing work for the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), which tests unidentified remains and compares it to relatives of missing persons for entry into the database to help identify those individuals.
Before Marshall University can gain access to the databases, it needs to be designated as a criminal justice agency by the Legislature to access certain databases, Runyon said.
The Senate Judiciary Committee heard the issue Monday while discussing Senate Bill 593, sponsored by Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, which would statutorily acknowledge the state police’s designation of the Marshall University’s lab as a criminal justice agency. The bill was pushed forward without question and by a unanimous vote of the committee Monday and will be presented to the Senate floor at a later date.
The bill’s passage is needed to give Marshall access to national databases for missing persons, relatives of missing persons and unidentified human remains. The access would be given as part of the work it performs for the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, the bill said.
Runyon said the necessity for the bill came after the University of North Texas, which had done a lot of DNA work in these cases for the entire country, did not renew a contract so it could focus on state cases.
It would give Marshall’s forensic program a chance to be a central place for that, committee members said.
“The National Institute of Justice is looking for laboratories to assist with this project,” Runyon said. “And under a grant Marshall University has accepted that offer and this would be a step to allow them to have access to the database on those certain areas to do those searches — not only for the state of West Virginia, but also for the nation.”
The Forensic DNA Analysis Laboratory of the Marshall University Forensic Science Center had previously been designated as a criminal justice agency by the state in 2016. It is an ANAB internationally accredited DNA casework laboratory providing services including criminal casework analysis, training and research.
Other bill sponsors include Sens. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell; Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur; Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson; Jack David Woodrum, R-Summers; and Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha.