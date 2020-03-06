CHARLESTON — Community hospitals like Cabell Huntington Hospital will no longer be required by state law to appoint community members to their boards of directors if West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs a bill passed by the state Legislature.
The House passed Senate Bill 767 on Thursday. Along with removing the board composition requirements, the bill exempts hospitals from state licensure inspections for a year following accreditation from an approved accrediting body.
The bill repeals a provision passed in 1983 that requires at least 40% of the boards of directors of community hospitals be composed of an equal portion of consumer representatives from the following four categories: small businesses, organized labor, elderly people and people whose income is less than the national median income. The existing law also gives special considerations to select women, racial minorities and handicapped people to ensure that representatives of the communities have a voice in their local health care system.
Lawmakers in favor of the bill say it will help hospitals navigate the tumultuous time in health care by filling the board with health care experts. West Virginia is the only state that mandates board composition for nonprofit hospitals.
“I think that is great that we are the only state that says hospital boards should be made up of the people,” Del. Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, said Thursday on the House floor.
Those opposed to the bill, including Fleischauer, said they feared it would lead to hospitals increasing prices and hospitals not including community members on their boards at all. The West Virginia Hospital Association, which supports the bill, testified last week during the House Health and Human Resources Committee that would not happen.
Del. Andrew Robinson, D-Kanawha, moved to amend the bill Wednesday to reduce the percentage from 40% to 30% and add a representative chosen by the state nursing association.
Robinson said Thursday that as lawmakers go out to campaign and tell constituents they are working to reduce health care costs, they better not let anyone see their vote on this bill.
When Mountain Health Network began reorganizing the boards of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, they offered the Cabell County Commission and city of Huntington $1 million each in exchange for no longer being able to appoint members to the boards.
Cabell Huntington Hospital board of directors President Dr. Kevin Yingling said the hospital was operating under a “clunky” organizational structure in the midst of the acquisition and the deal with the city and county would put the hospital in a position to create one board to oversee both hospitals together in the future.
During Huntington City Council discussions, Yingling said the ordinance would not jeopardize the public’s voice at the hospital because of the now repealed state statute.
The bill passed the House 70-30. The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for signature.