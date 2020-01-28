CHARLESTON — Concerns about how West Virginians without Internet service would learn about tax hikes, building projects and other issues prompted some state legislators to question Monday the latest attempt to cut back on legal advertisements in newspapers.
House of Delegates Judiciary Chairman John Shott, R-Mercer, assigned the bill (HB4025) to a subcommittee Monday, which recommended some changes Monday afternoon.
State government agencies, counties, cities, towns and school boards are required to run legal advertisements in newspapers for everything from meeting notices to proposed tax rate changes, delinquent tax lists, requests for bid for government contracts, court notices and sample election ballots. In all, about 300 types of legal notices must be published two to three times over the same number of weeks in local newspapers.
A handful of lawmakers have tried several times in recent years to eliminate or minimize the legal advertising requirement, as newspaper print circulation declines.
This year’s bill would have the state auditor’s office set up a statewide central website for legal ads. Entities that use the statewide website would have the option to run the print version of the legal ad only one time.
Delegate Andrew Robinson, D-Kanawha, questioned whether politicians in counties with limited Internet access could use the legislation to sneak through issues such as levy rate hikes with only a single print publication of the legal notice.
“If I’m in McDowell County, and half of my constituents don’t have online service, I could comply with the online requirement, and they wouldn’t see it,” Robinson said.
On Monday afternoon, subcommittee members proposed some safeguards for the bill. They would set a 2021 deadline for the auditor’s office to set up the central legal ad website, but delay until 2023 the option of allowing governmental entities to use the website in lieu of multiple publications in local newspapers.
In December, legislative auditors reported that state and local government entities spent a total of $4.6 million on legal ads in the 2018-19 budget year.
But Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association, said cities, counties and state agencies more than make up the costs of legal ads with publication fees they assess to the subjects of those ads.
For delinquent property tax notices, for instance, counties assess a $25 publication fee at the time the property owner pays the back taxes, or when the property is sold at public auction.
“Almost every county generates substantial revenue from the publication fees over the costs of the legal ads,” Smith said.
He said he’s sent Freedom of Information requests to all 55 counties, and the initial responses show significant income from publication fees.
For example, Boone County reported that it paid $4,923 for legal ads during the 2018-19 budget year, but collected a total of $69,725 in publication fees. That works out to more than $14 received for every $1 spent on legal ads.
Putnam County reported paying $51,190 for legal ads for delinquent property lists, and collected a total of $346,639 in publication fees, interest, and penalties — or nearly $7 for every $1 spent.
Mercer County, Smith said, paid $50,734 for legal ads, and collected $451,878 in publication fees. Jefferson County paid $4,482 in legal ads, which parlayed into $497,712.
Smith said, to date, 12 counties have responded to the FOIA requests. “Every county on this list shows significant gain on their legals,” he said.
Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, lead sponsor of the bill and a longtime critic of legal ads, stated in December that newspapers like the Register-Herald of Beckley use the ad revenue to “attack politicians they disagree with and support politicians that push a liberal agenda …”
Smith, meanwhile, said the bill’s language giving government entities the option to run legal ads two or three times as required by law, or to opt for a single publication with use of the central legal ad website, would add a political element to legal ads.
“If the official likes that newspaper’s politics, we’re going to see it run three times in the paper,” he said of a legal ad.
However, he said that official could punish the newspaper for a critical editorial by opting to run future legal ads only once.
“That is one of the scariest things about this,” Smith said.
Legal ad rates are set in state law, based on newspaper circulation.