CHARLESTON — An expansion of West Virginia's Promise Scholarship program was passed in the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday.
If passed, Senate Bill 1 would create the Promise Plus Program to supplement the existing tuition grant program for academically qualifying West Virginia high school students attending West Virginia colleges. Promise Plus would outline a second award level to cover the full cost of a student's tuition.
To achieve the second award level, students would have to meet "more rigorous academic standards," according to the bill, which leaves defining those standards to the Higher Education Policy Commission.
Each recipient of supplemental funds who chooses to move out of state within a number of years after graduation, equivalent to the number of years the award was received, would be required to pay "an amount" of awarded funds back to the state, according to the bill. If a recipient stays in the state for that time, the funds would remain a grant.
Currently, the base Promise Scholarship pays students with at least a 3.0 grade point average and a composite score of 21 on the ACT or 1080 on the SAT up to $5,000 per year for up to four undergraduate years or completion of a bachelor’s degree. That program would remain unchanged.
"We're having less students qualify for the Promise Scholarship. We've actually had to lower the standards to be able to get more students to be eligible. With the extra money that's there, this is a good way to do it, to try to get the full cost of tuition," said Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne. "Institutions have raised tuition significantly over the last 10 or 15 years, and this is a good way to try to meet the full cost of tuition and, at the same time, do this with an incentive for kids that really need it."
According to the HEPC, the supplemental program would cost an additional $11.9 million if standards were to require a cumulative 3.75 or higher high school GPA and a composite ACT score of at least 26 on the ACT or 1240 on the SAT.
If passed, supplemental funds would begin being distributed in the 2024-25 school year.
The bill now heads to the Senate Finance Committee and then the Senate floor for consideration. It's sponsored by Sens. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, Ben Queen, R-Harrison, Michael Maroney, R-Marshall, Eric Nelson Jr., R-Kanawha, and Plymale.
