CHARLESTON — An expansion of West Virginia's Promise Scholarship program was passed in the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday.

If passed, Senate Bill 1 would create the Promise Plus Program to supplement the existing tuition grant program for academically qualifying West Virginia high school students attending West Virginia colleges. Promise Plus would outline a second award level to cover the full cost of a student's tuition.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

