CHARLESTON — The Senate Education Committee on Thursday advanced a bill to further address food insecurity among the state's youth.
Senate Bill 306 would seek to supplement existing federal efforts by empowering county boards of education to locate, participate in and initialize their own meal programs, as well as take a more active role in understanding food insecurity dynamics in their areas.
According to Feeding America, 1 in 6 West Virginia children face hunger, while 78% of all public school students in the state depend on free and reduced-cost lunches during the school year, according to the state Department of Education.
"There's federal money and federal programs, but what we see in Cabell County is not what we see in Mercer County," said bill sponsor Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell.
The federally funded Summer Food Service Program helps fill the gap left when students are not in school by providing children in low-income areas with meals during the summer at hundreds of sites around the state.
Other federally funded programs such as the Seamless Summer Option and the year-round Child and Adult Care Food Program also contribute to combating childhood food insecurity.
SB 306 would authorize, but not require, every county school board to utilize their own resources to provide or fund meals, not only during the summer but also during other non-instructional days throughout the school year.
It would mandate county boards to conduct annual countywide surveys of public school students in order to better understand patterns of food insecurity and also to determine the availability of healthy food during school closures.
"The beauty of this bill is it can be different in different places. It doesn't restrict, it doesn't regulate, it just identities resources and matches the resources up with the need," Woelfel said.
The Department of Child Nutrition would facilitate that survey and analyze the data to determine whether supplemental services are needed in a given county.
"We want no one to slip through the cracks. There may be duplication of services, there may be no services," Woelfel said. "Let's study this in each county and implement best practice."
The data collection component of the bill was previously signed into law as part of 2022's "Emergency School Food Act." Though not mandated by that legislation, Department of Education Childhood Nutrition Director Amy Harrison said Thursday her department has treated its role in the process as such.
SB 306 would also task county school systems with compiling information regarding food resources in the county available during non-instructional days and distributing that information to all students.
Additionally, counties would be required to host a coordinated regional training event for any area entity that qualifies as an off-hours food site.
