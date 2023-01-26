The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Senate chamber of the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston is shown. 

 Courtesy of WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The Senate Education Committee on Thursday advanced a bill to further address food insecurity among the state's youth.

Senate Bill 306 would seek to supplement existing federal efforts by empowering county boards of education to locate, participate in and initialize their own meal programs, as well as take a more active role in understanding food insecurity dynamics in their areas.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

