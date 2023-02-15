The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220406 hope 02.jpg
West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore discusses the Hope Scholarship Program following a visit to Covenant School on April 5, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — A bill that moved through the House Education committee on Wednesday proposes expanding eligibility for the HOPE Scholarship to students already attending private and home schools.

The HOPE Scholarship in its current form is an education savings account program that enables guardians to utilize 100% of the state portion of their student’s per pupil education funding, $4,600 in the 2020-21 school year, to participate in alternative schools such as private schools, home schools and a myriad of other academic programs.

