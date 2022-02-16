CHARLESTON — A bill passed through a West Virginia House of Delegates committee Monday aims to give local governments a straighter path toward addressing dilapidated housing in their communities.
The bill, which originated in the Select Committee on Coalfield Communities, would create more straightforward mechanisms for local governments to identify and address dilapidated and dangerous properties.
It would also require county assessors to, among other acts, conduct surveys to find such properties; have staff receive training; and empower county commissions and local governing bodies to compel removal of unsafe real property.
The bill is one of many introduced this year to address dilapidated properties.
HB 4319 would also require the assessor to create a list of dilapidated housing. Senate Bill 552 calls for $30 million to be dedicated to help cities and counties demolish unreclaimable buildings. The bill also addresses houses that can be saved and incentivizes ownership and repurposing of the lands.
In discussing the newest bill, the counselor who presented it said there currently are state laws for counties and municipalities to condemn a house and instigate removal or remediation of a property, but the process is slow-moving and complicated because it requires citations and judicial proceedings, which take a long time.
This bill would provide a shortcut, giving an alternative method, which allows both county commissions and municipalities to determine what is a hazardous property and allows them to clean it up without going to court.
Under the bill, assessors will be required to gather a list of dilapidated properties they found hazardous or unsafe to the community and give it to the county and municipalities. The assessor’s employees will have to get training through the Division of Emergency Management to learn what factors are necessary for such designation.
Once the commission receives the list, it will be able to pass a resolution directing a property owner to clean up their property within 15 days. Service would be by certified letter, notice to the address of the owner or posting the notice on the door of the home in question.
If the owner does not take action to oppose or enter into an agreement to remediate the problems within those 15 days, the commission can conduct a hearing to act on the resolution to take action on the property.
If a property owner objects to the resolutions, they can have a hearing before the commission or municipality to fight it. The owners can also appeal to circuit court.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, pointed out the bill does not include any funding for the counties and municipalities, which would still have to reach into their own pockets to pay for the process. The counselor presenting the bill said the new law would still be a less costly alternative for local governments.
Delegate Josh Holstein, R-Boone, questioned who would foot the bill for the process. The counselor said the local governments will be able to place a lien on the property for whatever costs they had in resolving the issue.
Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, who was on a work group for the bill, worried smaller municipalities would not have the resources to undertake the task, asking if the county commission could be the hearing body for municipal demolition, as well. The counselor presenting the bill said there is no prohibition for a county to take action within a city.
“I don’t know that they have the council or the ability in a lot of small towns to take care of it,” Rowe said. “The kind of towns we’re talking about are largely going to be very small municipalities without a lot of sophisticated employees, and they kind of rely on the county commission for most of their tech support and that sort of thing.”
Rowe said an attorney would have to be hired to search the title of the property for a couple thousand dollars to make sure the right owner is identified, and then it’s another $7,000 or $8,000 per house to tear down a house.
He asked if sending the notice to the address used for a tax ticket instead of the last known address would cancel out the need for the attorney to search the title, unless the person who received the notice said they had no knowledge of the property.
“I think that the real barrier has been hiring an attorney to go search the title and all the costs associated with that,” he said. “I think if you get good notice on the owner, you don’t have to do any of it.”
Holstein said dilapidated housing is one of the biggest issues when it comes to attracting business in his area.
Delegate Austin Haynes, R-Fayette, said the bill is a good step in the right direction. He said dilapidated buildings have hindered the booming tourism industry in Fayette County. McDowell County tourism has also been affected, said Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, who said he had identified more than 1,000 structures that needed demolition.
“We need to — as my mom would say — we need to clean up, clean ourselves up because we’ve got company coming,” he said. “And every day company comes.”