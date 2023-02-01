below: Watson demonstrates CPR as she goes over the steps to properly use an automated external defibrillator (AED) on Jan. 24 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. Here, she demonstrates CPR, which should be administered, if the person doesn’t respond, until help arrives.
Mountain Health Network Director of Organizational Development and Learning Andy Watson demonstrates CPR as she goes over the steps to properly use an automated external defibrillator (AED) on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate Education Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that would provide state funds for CPR instruction in high schools.
Senate Bill 469 would create a fund to cover costs of CPR instruction first mandated be taught in West Virginia high schools in 2016. The fund would be annually appropriated upon request of the Department of Education, based on level of need communicated by county boards.
The funding formula calls for $5 per student to be provided to counties based on outlined need. Bill sponsors estimated a statewide cost of $87,000, based on an average of 17,500 graduating high school students per year, according to Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Amy Grady, R-Mason, who is also the bill's sponsor.
Any funds leftover at the end of each year would carry over to the next.
In West Virginia, each high school graduate is required to take a minimum 30-minute CPR course between ninth and 12th grade that is based on an instructional program established by the American Heart Association, the American Red Cross, or another nationally recognized program using current national evidence-based emergency cardiovascular care guidelines.
Each course must include a hands-on component. Full certification for students is encouraged, but not required.
According to American Heart Association West Virginia Government Relations Director Julie Thomm, only 1 in 10 who experience cardiac arrest survive due to lack of timely CPR application.
"Right now you see CPR on the national landscape as we watched the Damar Hamlin situation unfold on national television during Monday Night Football," Thomm said. "We learned really just how important CPR is."
"If we have a program in CPR, if we have a program in West Virginia that is actually training our high school students in CPR before they graduate," Thomm said. "We are literally equipping our communities with lifesavers."
According to the American Heart Association, only nine states currently do not consider CPR instruction a graduation requirement.
The bill is sponsored by a host of legislators including Grady; Sen. Glenn Jeffries, R-Putnam; Sen. Vince Deeds, R-Greenbrier; Sen. Ben Queen, R-Harrison; Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion; Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha; Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam; Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell; Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha; Sen. Jack Woodrum, R-Summers; and Sen. Mike Oliverio, R-Monongalia.
According to Grady, former West Virginia University basketball players Da'Sean Butler and Darryl "Truck" Bryant also penned a letter advocating for the bill's passage.
The bill was approved to go before the Senate pending review by the Senate Finance Committee.
