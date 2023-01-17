CHARLESTON — The full West Virginia House of Delegates will consider two bills expanding Division of Natural Resources authority that the full Senate passed without making any bill text available in advance.
The Senate suspended state constitutional rules to ram the bills through with little discussion and no chance for public comment, a day after it opened the 2023 regular legislative session by passing 23 other bills the same way.
The House Judiciary Committee on Monday afternoon advanced the bills to the full House, four days after the Senate passed both unanimously without committee consideration in that chamber, hours before the text showed up on the Legislature’s website for public review.
Senate Bill 161 would grant the DNR power to sell, lease or otherwise dispose of property under division control with written approval of the Department of Commerce secretary. The DNR is housed under the Commerce department.
Senate Bill 162 would allow the DNR’s director, with Department of Commerce approval, to lease state-owned pore spaces underlying state forests, natural and scenic areas, and wildlife management areas under division control for carbon sequestration.
The director would be prohibited from leasing state-owned pore spaces underlying lands that are designated as state parks.
The pore space development proposal would be sold or leased to the highest responsible bidder, who must give bond for the “proper performance of the lease.”
The state defines pore space as a cavity or void in a subsurface stratum — also known as storage rights. But the DNR director could reject any bids and readvertise for bids. Proceeds would be credited to the DNR.
The latter bill took up the majority of the House Judiciary Committee’s time during an 80-plus-minute meeting.
Under SB 162, the DNR director also may directly award a pore space lease when secretaries of the Department of Commerce and the Department of Economic Development certify the lease is a required component of an economic development project.
SB 162 follows last year’s House Bill 4491, a law that set up a state regulatory program for underground carbon dioxide storage, and established permit guidelines for drilling injection wells and sequestering the carbon. HB 4491 clarified that pore space rights belong to the surface owner.
Commerce Secretary James Bailey told the committee SB 162 was “vitally important” to support the state’s momentum in a hydrogen energy and economic development hub competition the state and partners are in.
The Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, which calls itself ARCH2, is pursuing support for hydrogen hubs provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted in 2021. The Department of Energy opened a $7 billion funding opportunity in September to create hydrogen hubs nationwide.
The coalition of dozens of entities across Appalachia said earlier this month that the U.S. Department of Energy has encouraged it to submit a full application — a blessing that it bestowed to fewer than half of the 79 entities that submitted concept papers.
Hydrogen, which is light and has the highest energy per mass of any fuel, is viewed as key in the energy transition away from fossil fuels that drive climate change.
Members of the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub have touted ‘blue hydrogen’ as a reliable energy solution. ‘Blue hydrogen’ is derived mainly from breaking methane into hydrogen and carbon dioxide.
Environmentalist critics note that blue hydrogen isn’t actually clean hydrogen.
Blue hydrogen is supported by carbon capture and storage technology that is as-yet unproven at commercial scale.
In a report published last year, researchers from Cornell and Stanford universities found in 2021 that greenhouse gas emissions from the production of blue hydrogen are “quite high,” especially due to leaked methane.
Methane has a 100-year global warming potential of 28 to 36 times that of carbon dioxide, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Carbon capture, use and sequestration is an umbrella term for technology that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and uses it to create products or store it permanently underground. Such technology retrofits commercial power plants to mitigate coal and gas asset emissions.
Bailey said the setup under SB 162 would be similar to a natural gas wellhead.
“The hydrogen power production plant isn’t necessarily going to be on that surface, but just like with natural gas, you run a pipeline and you can connect it to a wellhead and inject it into the ground in a very similar manner as when you’re pulling it out of the ground from a natural gas well,” Bailey told the committee.
Bailey said he couldn’t say whether pipelines would be required or how much money the state could make from leasing pore space.
“The market is still developing,” Bailey said.
Asked for comment on SB 162, Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia executive director Charlie Burd said the industry group supports the Legislature moving policies forward that help West Virginia attract investments in carbon capture and sequestration technologies.
“Carbon capture and sequestration technologies are a practical, realistic approach to cutting emissions, and we’re seeing significant growth sparked by recent Biden administration policies,” Burd said in an email.
Bailey said SB 161 would remedy a DNR inability to grant right-of-way access to adjoining property owners, convey property to a public service district to facilitate a project, and pursue economic development projects with potential partners interested in unused property that isn’t a state park or state forest.
Bailey said he doesn’t anticipate selling property often.
“The purpose and the obligation of the DNR is to maintain and promote the recreational system of the state,” Bailey said. “There is no desire, nor would there inherently ever be, to convey property for anything that would be contrary to that.”
The House made minor changes to both bills, meaning they would have to go back to the Senate for concurrence before heading to the governor’s desk.