CHARLESTON — The Legislature on Friday finished work on two bills that will affect county governments throughout West Virginia.
One measure allows for a 10% pay raise for elected county officials. The other extends the cap on the rate county governments pay to incarcerate people in regional jails.
Both measures now head to Gov. Jim Justice for his consideration.
Jail per diem cap extended
House Bill 4497 marks the second time the Legislature has voted to extend the jail per diem cap that’s been in place since 2018.
The per diem rate, the cost of incarcerating one person for one day in a regional jail, has been artificially capped at $48.25 since 2018. With the passage of HB 4497, that rate will remain intact through June 30, 2023.
The actual cost to incarcerate one person in one of the state’s 10 regional jails is $54.13, according to calculations by the State Budget Office.
The per diem cap is the result of work by the House of Delegates Jails and Prisons Committee, which convened for the first time during the 2022 legislative session to study issues related to the jails and recommend bills to that end.
The committee drafted other bills that would have deflected some of the cost from the counties to the state, and repurposed court fees, which previously had been used to pay down jail construction bonds, for use funding maintenance projects in regional jails and prisons.
In February, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation chief-of-staff Brad Douglas told lawmakers West Virginia’s 10 regional jails have $95 million worth of maintenance needs. The jails and the state’s other incarceration facilities, including correctional centers and juvenile centers, have $200 million worth of deferred maintenance needs, state Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy told an interim legislative committee in December.
Jonathan Adler, executive director of the West Virginia Association of Counties, which represents the interests of county governments, said he is thankful for the work of the Jails and Prisons Committee, its chairman, Delegate David Kelly, R-Tyler, and Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel.
With the per diem rate capped for another year, legislators have the opportunity to explore other cost-sharing methods or additional revenue streams for counties that cover potentially higher incarceration rates, Adler said.
“(Kelly’s and Clements’) hard work and concern to provide safe, secure housing while also saving monies for counties who bear much of the cost, it’s a difficult task,” Adler said. “They, along with House and Senate leaders and the governor, all understand the hardship jail costs are, with rising inmate numbers and the aging of our facilities.”
Even with the capped per diem rate, county governments have had trouble paying their monthly jail bills. As of Friday, there were 5,406 people incarcerated in the regional jails, according to a COVID-19 data sheet that Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials provided to the Department of Health and Human Resources.
The 10 jails are equipped to house 4,265 people.
Pay raise for elected county officials
It took 58 days for Senate Bill 172 to finish its legislative journey.
The Senate adopted the bill during the first day of the regular legislative session on Jan. 12 and the House of Delegates adopted it Friday morning.
The bill represents a 10% salary increase for sheriffs, county clerks, circuit clerks, assessors, prosecuting attorneys and county commissioners.
The West Virginia Auditor’s Office certifies whether a county can afford to provide the pay raises for those officers. If a county cannot afford to give the pay raises, they are not required by law to provide them.
Four counties — Clay, Gilmer, McDowell and Webster — weren’t able to provide pay raises when the Legislature last approved them in 2014, according to testimony given during a House Government Organization Committee meeting this month.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Adler said of the pay increases. “County officials might see three raises in 30 years, and that’s quite a sacrifice in today’s economy while trying to attract the best people for these important jobs.”