HUNTINGTON — The Adriaunna Paige Foundation is hosting a Spring Fling Bingo starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Cox Landing Library to fund the April prom for people with special needs in the Tri-State.
April Craft started the foundation in January 2016 in honor of her 8-year-old daughter Adriaunna, who has cerebral palsy, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder.
Spring Fling Bingo will include raffles, including a $50 LongHorn Steakhouse gift card, Camden Park tickets, a rug and more, and will offer a concession stand to raise money.
“I’m excited to see the people who come out and support the kids and the foundation,” Craft said. “I want them to know this is who we’re helping when they are supporting our fundraisers.”
The foundation plans to host its prom 5 to 9 p.m. April 14 at the Tri-State Fire Academy. Craft said anyone with a disability is invited to the event.
