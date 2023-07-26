The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — More than 100 people, including undergraduate students, high school teachers and faculty members from West Virginia higher education institutions, attended a research symposium in Huntington on Tuesday.

During the 21st Annual West Virginia IDeA Network for Biomedical Research Excellence, or WV-INBRE, Summer Research Symposium at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Huntington, participants discussed their research and offered presentations for the more than 60 posters that had been set up in the hotel as well as through several oral presentations.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

