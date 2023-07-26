Ty Anderson discusses his project as college students from around West Virginia present research projects during the 21st Annual West Virginia IDeA Network for Biomedical Research (WV-INBRE) Summer Research Symposium on Tuesday at DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
Dr. Frank Berger, director of the Center for Colon Cancer Research at the University of South Carolina, presents the keynote address during the 21st Annual West Virginia IDeA Network for Biomedical Research (WV-INBRE) Summer Research Symposium on Tuesday, July 23, 2023, at DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
Jenna Milliron discusses her project as college students from around West Virginia present research projects during the 21st Annual West Virginia IDeA Network for Biomedical Research (WV-INBRE) Summer Research Symposium on Tuesday, July 23, 2023, at DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
Kaci Cotton discusses her project as college students from around West Virginia present research projects during the 21st Annual West Virginia IDeA Network for Biomedical Research (WV-INBRE) Summer Research Symposium on Tuesday, July 23, 2023, at DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
Zach Riffle discusses his project as college students from around West Virginia present research projects during the 21st Annual West Virginia IDeA Network for Biomedical Research (WV-INBRE) Summer Research Symposium on Tuesday, July 23, 2023, at DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — More than 100 people, including undergraduate students, high school teachers and faculty members from West Virginia higher education institutions, attended a research symposium in Huntington on Tuesday.
During the 21st Annual West Virginia IDeA Network for Biomedical Research Excellence, or WV-INBRE, Summer Research Symposium at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Huntington, participants discussed their research and offered presentations for the more than 60 posters that had been set up in the hotel as well as through several oral presentations.
