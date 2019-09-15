Cabell Huntington Hospital
Aug. 31
Fulks Marcus Anthony Fulks and Sharon Lynne Meadows, a son, Ryker Dewayne Fulks.
Jones Cameron Lee Jones and Ricki Jo Harless, a son, Isaac James Levi Jones.
Sept. 1
Blevins Christopher Michael Dickerson and Jodi Marie Blevins, a daughter, Jaylee Everleigh Marie Blevins.
Murphy Mr. and Mrs. Seth Hugh Murphy, a son, James Skeeter. Mrs. Murphy is the former Amanda Renae Coats.
Ross Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Lee Ross Jr., a son, Charles William. Mrs. Ross is the former Brittany Nicole Arthur.
Sept. 2
Davis Mr. and Mrs. Zackary Austin Davis, a daughter, Zelda RaeLynn. Mrs. Davis is the former Libby Sueann Adkins.
Gainer Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Scot Gainer, a son, Hayden Joseph. Mrs. Gainer is the former Chera Nicole Rogers.
See Andrew Patrick See and Staci Marie Adkins, a daughter, Aubrey Brielle See.
Sept. 3
Baldwin Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Thomas Baldwin, a daughter, Laiken James. Mrs. Baldwin is the former Emily Therese Bartram.
Ferrell Mr. and Mrs. John Allen Ferrell, a son, John Warner. Mrs. Ferrell is the former Ashley Morgan Reynolds.
Patrick Mr. and Mrs. Henry Leon Patrick, a daughter, Harper Noel. Mrs. Patrick is the former Lindsey Janelle Miller.
Sergent Mr. and Mrs. Brett Michael Sergent, a daughter, Harper Grace. Mrs. Sergent is the former Emily Faith Sarver.
Wild Mr. and Mrs. Tanner William Wild, a son, Carter Benjamin. Mrs. Wild is the former Jill Anna DeBerry.
Sept. 4
Boyce Heaven Krista Boyce, a daughter, Scarlett Storm Boyce.
Bressler Drew Samuel Bressler and Karisa Ann Damron, a son, Brody Miles Bressler.
Moore Brandi Kay Smith, a daughter, Athena Rose Moore.
Powers Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dustin Powers, a son, Gunner Layne. Mrs. Powers is the former Tabitha Nicole Brooks.
Riffle Tony Franklin Riffle Jr. and Caitlin Marie Perry, a son, Winston Alexander Riffle.
Thompson Kandyce Autumn Jones, a daughter, Trinity Sky Thompson.
Sept. 5
Bentley Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Shane Bentley, a son, Kayson Thomas. Mrs. Bentley is the former Kayleigh Ray Jeffers.
Cabell Christy Lynn Cabell, a son, Za'Kai Kyari Cabell.
Sept. 6
Bragg Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Ray Bragg Jr., a son, Zander Kane. Mrs. Bragg is the former Leah Michele Marcum.
Buck Mr. and Mrs. Richard Allen Buck, a daughter, Remi Celise. Mrs. Buck is the former Julia Elizabeth Dehn-Hamilton.
Martin David Joseph Martin and Emily Rebecca Lawson, a son, Denver James Martin.
Porter Sasha Ann Porter, a son, Dakotah David Porter.
Robinson Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Luke Robinson, a daughter, Everly Rose. Mrs. Robinson is the former Heather Nicole Howard.
Robinson Mr. and Mrs. William Michael Robinson, a son, Michael Boice. Mrs. Robinson is the former Jamie Nicole Jeffers.
Sept. 7
Lucas-Jude Jesse Allen Jude and Tabbatha Marie Lucas, a daughter, Aureonna Marie Lucas-Jude.
Perry Kenneth Hunter David Ward and Patricia Janelle Perry, a daughter, Italy Claire Perry.
Stroud Tyler Austin Stroud and Micahaella Ruth Messer, a son, Deegan Kooper Stroud.
St. Mary's
Medical Center
Sept. 3
Leport Mr. and Mrs. Troy Leport III, a daughter, Kathryn Elaine. Mrs. Leport is the former Hannah Perry.
Sept. 4
Smith Mr. and Mrs. Antonio Smith, a daughter, Taylor Brielle. Mrs. Smith is the former Amber Galloway.
Sept. 5
Adkins Thomas O'Neal Adkins and Morgan Lynn France, a daughter, Freya Lynn Adkins.
Martin Maggie Martin, a son, Boon Simpson Martin.
Sept. 6
Elliott Mr. and Mrs. Randal Todd Elliott, a son, Ezekiel Alan. Mrs. Elliott is the former Samantha Lynn Riggs.
Lawson Courtney Dawn McCarty and Joshua Michael Lawson, a daughter, Maizlee Elizabeth Lawson.