Cabell Huntington Hospital

Aug. 31

Fulks Marcus Anthony Fulks and Sharon Lynne Meadows, a son, Ryker Dewayne Fulks.

Jones Cameron Lee Jones and Ricki Jo Harless, a son, Isaac James Levi Jones.

Sept. 1

Blevins Christopher Michael Dickerson and Jodi Marie Blevins, a daughter, Jaylee Everleigh Marie Blevins.

Murphy Mr. and Mrs. Seth Hugh Murphy, a son, James Skeeter. Mrs. Murphy is the former Amanda Renae Coats.

Ross Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Lee Ross Jr., a son, Charles William. Mrs. Ross is the former Brittany Nicole Arthur.

Sept. 2

Davis Mr. and Mrs. Zackary Austin Davis, a daughter, Zelda RaeLynn. Mrs. Davis is the former Libby Sueann Adkins.

Gainer Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Scot Gainer, a son, Hayden Joseph. Mrs. Gainer is the former Chera Nicole Rogers.

See Andrew Patrick See and Staci Marie Adkins, a daughter, Aubrey Brielle See.

Sept. 3

Baldwin Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Thomas Baldwin, a daughter, Laiken James. Mrs. Baldwin is the former Emily Therese Bartram.

Ferrell Mr. and Mrs. John Allen Ferrell, a son, John Warner. Mrs. Ferrell is the former Ashley Morgan Reynolds.

Patrick Mr. and Mrs. Henry Leon Patrick, a daughter, Harper Noel. Mrs. Patrick is the former Lindsey Janelle Miller.

Sergent Mr. and Mrs. Brett Michael Sergent, a daughter, Harper Grace. Mrs. Sergent is the former Emily Faith Sarver.

Wild Mr. and Mrs. Tanner William Wild, a son, Carter Benjamin. Mrs. Wild is the former Jill Anna DeBerry.

Sept. 4

Boyce Heaven Krista Boyce, a daughter, Scarlett Storm Boyce.

Bressler Drew Samuel Bressler and Karisa Ann Damron, a son, Brody Miles Bressler.

Moore Brandi Kay Smith, a daughter, Athena Rose Moore.

Powers Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dustin Powers, a son, Gunner Layne. Mrs. Powers is the former Tabitha Nicole Brooks.

Riffle Tony Franklin Riffle Jr. and Caitlin Marie Perry, a son, Winston Alexander Riffle.

Thompson Kandyce Autumn Jones, a daughter, Trinity Sky Thompson.

Sept. 5

Bentley Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Shane Bentley, a son, Kayson Thomas. Mrs. Bentley is the former Kayleigh Ray Jeffers.

Cabell Christy Lynn Cabell, a son, Za'Kai Kyari Cabell.

Sept. 6

Bragg Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Ray Bragg Jr., a son, Zander Kane. Mrs. Bragg is the former Leah Michele Marcum.

Buck Mr. and Mrs. Richard Allen Buck, a daughter, Remi Celise. Mrs. Buck is the former Julia Elizabeth Dehn-Hamilton.

Martin David Joseph Martin and Emily Rebecca Lawson, a son, Denver James Martin.

Porter Sasha Ann Porter, a son, Dakotah David Porter.

Robinson Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Luke Robinson, a daughter, Everly Rose. Mrs. Robinson is the former Heather Nicole Howard.

Robinson Mr. and Mrs. William Michael Robinson, a son, Michael Boice. Mrs. Robinson is the former Jamie Nicole Jeffers.

Sept. 7

Lucas-Jude Jesse Allen Jude and Tabbatha Marie Lucas, a daughter, Aureonna Marie Lucas-Jude.

Perry Kenneth Hunter David Ward and Patricia Janelle Perry, a daughter, Italy Claire Perry.

Stroud Tyler Austin Stroud and Micahaella Ruth Messer, a son, Deegan Kooper Stroud.

St. Mary's

Medical Center

Sept. 3

Leport Mr. and Mrs. Troy Leport III, a daughter, Kathryn Elaine. Mrs. Leport is the former Hannah Perry.

Sept. 4

Smith Mr. and Mrs. Antonio Smith, a daughter, Taylor Brielle. Mrs. Smith is the former Amber Galloway.

Sept. 5

Adkins Thomas O'Neal Adkins and Morgan Lynn France, a daughter, Freya Lynn Adkins.

Martin Maggie Martin, a son, Boon Simpson Martin.

Sept. 6

Elliott Mr. and Mrs. Randal Todd Elliott, a son, Ezekiel Alan. Mrs. Elliott is the former Samantha Lynn Riggs.

Lawson Courtney Dawn McCarty and Joshua Michael Lawson, a daughter, Maizlee Elizabeth Lawson.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.