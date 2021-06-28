HUNTINGTON — The Rt. Rev. W. Michie Klusmeyer, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of WV, visited St. John’s Episcopal Church in Huntington on Sunday for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Klusmeyer met with church’s Vestry, celebrated the Holy Eucharist and visited with parishioners and guests.
“We have been commanded to love one another. Love is more than just words, it is action. With God’s help, we can make a positive difference as we live out that command,” Klusmeyer said in a news release.
St. John’s has taken the “Seven Steps to Justice” pledge along with other Episcopal churches in the Diocese. A multicultural task force is being created to develop educational, advocacy and cultural opportunities in the community.
“Seven Steps to Justice” seeks to:
- Have an honest and informed conversation with clergy and Vestry as to ways to make a positive difference regarding race relations in the community.
- Engage in individual or congregational study of racial bias and race relations to become better informed.
- Actively engage with local, state and national leaders to advocate for legal and governmental reform to housing, education, healthcare, policing and other societal structures that disadvantage people of color.
- Focus on exploring the impact of the racial divide in the local community so that more people can identify the inherent bias that results in unfair and harmful relationships.
- Publicly and non-violently witness to the call of Jesus to love our neighbors as ourselves.
- Individually and collectively call out small insults and large acts of prejudice and white supremacy when we see them.
- Seek to form relationships with people who don’t look like us and to actively interview, hire, train, mentor and give opportunity for leadership to people of color.
A special Bishop’s Offering was received Sunday to benefit the Highland Educational Project (HEP) in McDowell County, West Virginia. HEP is a full-time mission-based organization that is open to provide area residents aid every day of the week. It has been a ministry of the Diocese for more than 70 years. For more information, visit https://www.highlandeducationalproject.org.
St. John’s is located at 3000 Washington Blvd., Huntington. For more information about the church, visit http://www.stjohnshuntingtonwv.org.