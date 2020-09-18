Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Physicians and staff at St. Mary’s Medical Center were blessed by the bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston on Thursday.

The Most Reverend Mark E. Brennan, who was visiting St. Mary’s Medical Center for the first time, offered a blessing for the physicians and staff members who work at the hospital.

Brennan was installed as the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston in August 2019, according to information provided by the hospital. He previously served as the auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston includes nearly 75,000 Catholics and encompasses the entire state of West Virginia.

