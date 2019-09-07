HUNTINGTON - A little over two weeks ago, Mark Brennan was installed as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, which oversees all Catholic parishes in West Virginia.
Since he's a Boston native who's spent much of his clerical career in the Mid-Atlantic region, most recently as an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Baltimore, much of the Mountain State is new to the 72-year-old Brennan.
There's also much trust that needs to be repaired in his new diocese - he recognizes that - given the circumstances surrounding his predecessor, Michael Bransfield, who has since been banned from participating in Catholic ministries for allegations of sexual harassment and financial improprieties.
Brennan's hope is to be a visibly fresh start for West Virginia's Catholics.
"I think you really only really regain people's trust by showing them that you are trustworthy," Brennan said. "You do that by doing good things, you keep your word, and you engage in the good works of charity and justice as we're called by our faith in Christ."
That starts with meeting parishioners face-to-face. The bishop stopped in Huntington on Friday for the second time this week, having morning Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, meeting with students at the adjacent schools, then visiting Our Lady of Fatima Parish School in the afternoon. Brennan had stopped at both St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church earlier this week during the southern leg of a statewide tour.
On Thursday, Brennan traveled through West Virginia's coalfields, stopping in Logan, Williamson, Madison and Chapmanville - all with much smaller parishes than those in the northern half of the state, but nonetheless vibrant, he said.
"I've never experienced congregations so small but with very intense parish life," Brennan said. "That was eye-opening and very good for me to see."
His first impressions of the state, like many seeing it for the first time, is the physical beauty of the hills and hollows. Brennan has also seen "a lot of potential" in the church's role in West Virginia - in the opioid epidemic, for example.
"We need to get across to people that they don't need that to be happy people; that you can have a fulfilling life loving God and loving your neighbor," Brennan said. "You know, the root of the word 'religion' (in Latin) is 'religio,' which means to bind or tie together.
"I think the essential role of religion is to join people to God and to one another."
At Our Lady of Fatima, in every classroom he entered, Brennan encountered a room full of students with wide eyes and awestruck grins. A bishop's visit is a rarity, and even the kindergartners knew it, Principal Micah O'Connor said.
By comparison, Bransfield never visited the school in his 14 years as bishop, and only stopped by the church for a handful of confirmations.
"It's an honor to have him here, and it's very positive for our Catholic community, for our students and for our Fatima family," O'Connor said. "Even the students know that this doesn't happen very often, so there's been a lot of excitement going around the school."
O'Connor got a sense of the new bishop's personality over lunch Friday, describing him as personable and down-to-earth, talking just as easily about personal matters as clerical ones. He preferred being called simply "Bishop Brennan" rather than the traditional "Your Excellency," enjoys pizza and isn't afraid to sit on the floor to talk to children.
"He's a very kind, warm, loving man, and I think he's wanting to restore how we are all about faith, leadership and Catholic community," O'Connor said.
Brennan's chosen motto is "Living the Truth in Love."