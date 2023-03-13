The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LOGAN, W.Va. — The Recovery Group of Southern West Virginia sponsored an event March 6 observing Black Balloon Day, which is a national day of remembrance to celebrate lives lost to substance overdose.

The event, which was held at Logan High School’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium, included an array of resource tables from organizations like the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network, the Logan County Quick Response Team, the Logan County Prevention Coalition, and Mountain Laurel Integrated Healthcare, the latter of which had a van onsite providing mental health related screenings.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you