HUNTINGTON — After 60 days, a special prosecutor is waiting for more reports from the night a 13-year-old girl was fatally struck by an off-duty Cabell County deputy driving his cruiser.
West Virginia State Police said Wednesday information from the vehicle’s black box was considered “inconclusive” due to the age of the cruiser.
Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia said the results did not provide useful information due to the cruiser’s age. The airbag did not deploy during the crash, according to State Police, so the black box did not provide data.
Cabell County Deputy Jeffrey Racer fatally struck Laney Hudson with his police vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, on 31st Street (U.S. 60).
Racer was placed on administrative leave after the incident and no charges have been filed. Racer has been employed at the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department since 2020.
Sorsaia said the black box would have been able to tell how fast the cruiser was going and when brakes were used.
While the black box results returned as inconclusive, Sorsaia said no conclusions should be made yet. Sorsaia said he is meeting with an expert — one he said is considered the best in West Virginia — this week to work on an accident reconstruction report.
“(The black box result) is a relevant factor, but it doesn’t indicate some final conclusion or result. It is just a a part of it and there’s a lot of other parts,” Sorsaia explained.
“The thing about the black box is someone may misconstrue that. Someone may think ‘Well, they said there is nothing about the black box, so they don’t have anything on him — that means they can’t prove anything wrong.’ Well, that’s the farthest from the truth. That’s just one piece. There are many other pieces we can look at,” Sorsaia said.
Sorsaia is also waiting for an autopsy report.
“When I discuss what our decision is going to be with my partners and the State Police, I’m going to be at the point where we have the whole thing wrapped up and I can answer any questions about any part of it,” Sorsaia said.
Cabell County Prosecutor Corky Hammers on Jan. 6 recused his office from the case due to a potential conflict of interest. Sorsaia was then assigned to the case.
The West Virginia Sheriff’s Association selected the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the internal investigation.
West Virginia State Police Trooper Stuart Swope said Sorsaia is the one who will provide any details regarding the investigation.
“(Sorsaia has) been assigned as the prosecutor on that case, so anything that gets released about that black box will have to be done by him,” Swope responded after a request for black box results.
Hudson’s mother Opal Slone, family and friends have protested the teen’s death at the site of the crash, Cabell County Courthouse and in Kanawha County on multiple occasions since Hudson’s death.
The site of the crash can be seen decorated with photos of Hudson, posters, candles, balloons and stuffed animals.
Racer’s involvement in the crash and the lack of communication between the family and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department have been the topics of the protests.
Slone confronted Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle on Jan. 3 and asked him why she hasn’t heard from law enforcement about her daughter’s death.
“(Racer)’s being paid for killing my baby,” Slone told Zerkle. “You do realize if he was driving 35 miles an hour she would still be here?”
According to State Police Trooper M.J. Adkins, Racer recorded a 0.00 on a breathalyzer test on site. Adkins also said Racer had a green light as he was driving on 31st Street.
Hudson had at least three people with her on the night she was struck, Adkins previously told The Herald-Dispatch, and another may have left before law enforcement arrived.
Adkins confirmed a woman was with Racer during the wreck. Zerkle told The Herald-Dispatch the deputy was traveling to refuel his police vehicle.