CEREDO — A West Virginia National Guard Black Hawk helicopter landed at Huntington Tri-State Airport on Friday morning to pick up blood donated by American Red Cross to be used at the World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia, starting Monday.
"This will be a large event with over 50,000 participants and approximately 11,600 volunteers in a remote area, and one of the issues we thought we may encounter is the need for blood product," said Dr. Dominique Wong, the emergency medical services (EMS) medical director for the World Scout Jamboree. "So we have four units of blood that was supposed to go by traditional helicopter yesterday, but the weather was not good flight weather so the National Guard stepped up and flew in a Black Hawk helicopter to pick up this very important cargo."
Raisa Wheeler, EMS supervisor at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in Fayette County, says the donated units of O positive and O negative blood could be the difference between life and death in the case of an emergency.
"It's 11,000 acres there with many high-adventure events, and in the case of an emergency where blood is needed, we can intervene to hopefully make a difference in the outcome of the patient," she said. "We hope and pray that we don't have to use them, but it's great to know the blood product is available just in case."
Cabell Huntington Hospital also donated a blood refrigerator, which was already sent to the jamboree site. St. Mary's Medical Center is also providing backup for blood product, in the event it is needed.
Michael Mullins, president of Mountain Health Network, which owns both hospitals, said the group wanted to participate in such an important cause.
